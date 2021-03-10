Road work and lane closures to start Monday on Route 5

A six-month project to rehabilitate Route 5 in Hamburg and Lackawanna will start Monday morning.

There will be various outbound and inbound lane closures over the course of the work, which will cover the area from Ridge Road in Lackawanna to Milestrip Road (Route 179) in Hamburg. Work is to start about 7 a.m. Monday.

The state Department of Transportation said the work is expected to last about six months. The work is weather sensitive and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather. Further travel advisories will be issued as the construction progresses.

The DOT reminds motorists to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

