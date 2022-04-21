 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Road resurfacing work kicks off downtown as spring brings projects across Buffalo

  • Updated
  • 0
LOCAL BUFFALO NIAGARA CONVENTION CENTER UPGRADES (copy)

Road resurfacing work, including in front of the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on Franklin Street, has kicked off for the season.

 Mark Mulville/News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

Street resurfacing has kicked off for the season with highly visible projects downtown, along with others planned across the city, officials announced Thursday.

The work will enhance travel and safety for those who use city roadways, while also improving access for the disabled through newly reconstructed Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk ramps, said Michael J. Finn, commissioner of Public Works, Parks and Streets.

"We just completed the base layer of Franklin Street between Chippewa and Court streets, which goes past the Convention Center. That's part of the larger entertainment district project that started with Chippewa Street last year," Finn said. 

The cost of the upgrades along Chippewa between Elmwood Avenue and Main Street totaled $8 million. It included repaving, complete sidewalk replacements and new curbing, as well as the installation of new city-owned LED street lighting, benches, catenary lighting and other amenities. This year, similar improvements are taking place along Franklin and Court streets.

People are also reading…

"Another big corridor for us that we just started was Delaware Avenue between North (Street) and Forest (Avenue)," Finn said.

The ramp work is continuing along the northbound lane, and will be followed by similar work along the southbound lane. That work will be followed by milling and repaving of all four lanes. Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the project, with lane restrictions as needed. This project is scheduled for completion this summer, Finn said.

"There's also a bunch of projects for the East Side, as well," he added. "We've got East Delavan from Humboldt (Parkway) to Fillmore (Avenue). That's scheduled to be resurfaced in May. The ADA ramps were completed on that stretch last fall."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

A contractor has been working on upgrading ramps on Bailey Avenue between Elk and Dingens streets and on Dingens from Bailey to James E. Casey Drive. Finn said paving on those stretches is set to start next week.

Other planned projects include:

• Pavement milling on East Delavan Avenue from Humboldt Parkway to Fillmore Avenue, which is set for early May and scheduled to wrap up with paving during the summer.

• Sidewalk ramp reconstruction, as well as milling and paving on Suffolk Avenue in front of Frederick Law Olmsted School at Kensington, between Langfield Drive and Kensington Avenue, will begin in late June at the start of summer recess.

• Ramp reconstruction, milling and paving on Virginia Street from Elmwood Avenue to Main Street.

• Continuation of the multi-phase Niagara Street Reconstruction Project.

• Continuation of the Allen Street Reconstruction Project.

"It's certainly not everything we're doing this summer, but it's some of the works that we've kicked off," Finn said. "Mother Nature is not being as cooperative as we'd like ... but we're still seeing a lot of progress on getting work done and looking forward to doing more." 

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man accused of threatening to kill Amherst police officers

Man accused of threatening to kill Amherst police officers

Bolton tweeted, "Fictionally speaking, I’m going to kill a bunch of Amherst cops in front of their families” on April 10, two days after Amherst officers arrested him on charges of criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, FBI agents alleged. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Physicists discover a 'micronova,' the supernova's baby cousin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News