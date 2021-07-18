Road flooding subsides after deluge dumps 4 inches of rain on region

The county also received reports of flooded basements in Ashville and Ripley, among other towns.

The rain turned fairways into lakes on some area golf courses. Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said on Twitter that the Brighton and Sheridan Park courses were closed Sunday to allow water to drain away.

In North Tonawanda, Mayor Art Pappas put out a notice announcing a special “out of cycle bulk garbage pickup” this week for residents who may have had household items damaged by water.

The official 24-hour rainfall measurement at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport was 3.09 inches at 11:37 p.m. Saturday.

A flash flood watch was maintained for the entire western half of New York State until 2 a.m. Sunday as the rain system slowly moved east.

"What happened was, as a front approached the area, it stalled over the area," National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Welch said.

Moisture along the stationary front kept dumping rain on ground that in many locations, especially in the Southern Tier, was already saturated.

Some major roads were affected by flooding, including Niagara Falls Boulevard, especially near Maple Road in Amherst.