Road flooding subsides after deluge dumps 4 inches of rain on region

Road flooding caused by a deluge of rain Saturday throughout the region largely subsided by Sunday morning, although some homeowners were still dealing with basement flooding and ponding water in their yards.
A storm that stalled over Western New York dumped four inches of rain over 24 hours in Akron and more than 3.5 inches in several other towns and cities, including Tonawanda, Middleport, Grand Island and Batavia, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Rochester’s 3.03 inches of rain Saturday broke a record set in 1873.
As much as 4 inches of rain fell in some parts of Western New York on Saturday, leaving many streets flooded and small streams bursting their banks.
“That’s a lot of rain. We’ve never seen that much rain,” said Mark Sadkowski, fire chief of the Grand Island Fire Company.
Sadkowski also said he had never seen South Lane near his home flood to the extent that it did on Saturday.
Volunteer firefighters were busy throughout the day with flooding calls, including a couple of people whose cars stalled when they drove into knee-high standing water in a roadway.
“It wasn’t like a swift-water rescue or anything like that,” Sadkowski said.
Most standing water in roads receded overnight, he said.
Water that forced some residents out of their mobile homes in Bemus Point in Chautauqua County on Friday also receded Sunday, according to a dispatcher with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.
The county also received reports of flooded basements in Ashville and Ripley, among other towns.
The rain turned fairways into lakes on some area golf courses. Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said on Twitter that the Brighton and Sheridan Park courses were closed Sunday to allow water to drain away.
In North Tonawanda, Mayor Art Pappas put out a notice announcing a special “out of cycle bulk garbage pickup” this week for residents who may have had household items damaged by water.
The official 24-hour rainfall measurement at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport was 3.09 inches at 11:37 p.m. Saturday.
A flash flood watch was maintained for the entire western half of New York State until 2 a.m. Sunday as the rain system slowly moved east.
"What happened was, as a front approached the area, it stalled over the area," National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Welch said.
Moisture along the stationary front kept dumping rain on ground that in many locations, especially in the Southern Tier, was already saturated.
Some major roads were affected by flooding, including Niagara Falls Boulevard, especially near Maple Road in Amherst.
Sheridan Drive was closed in the westbound direction for much of Saturday afternoon between Military Road and Elmwood Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. So was River Road in both directions between Sawyer Avenue and Grand Island Boulevard in Tonawanda.
Early Saturday afternoon, the ramp from the I-190 South to I-290 East was closed because of flooding, as was Kenmore Avenue between Military Road and Ontario Street in Buffalo.
The heaviest consistent rainfall came along the Thruway corridor from Buffalo to southern Monroe County, Welch said.
The rain prompted the Toronto Blue Jays to postpone Saturday's game at Sahlen Field until Sunday, when a doubleheader was played.
A tornado warning was issued at about 3:15 p.m. Saturday for southeastern Erie and northeastern Cattaraugus counties, but Welch said there was no report of an actual tornado being seen. The warning was based on possible rotation in a heavy thunderstorm as seen on radar at the airport.