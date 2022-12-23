 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Road closures: Sections of area highways close to nonessential drivers

Sections of area highways were shut down to drivers who are not essential personnel early Friday as officials prepared for significant icing.

Plunging temperatures this morning are expected to produce the potential for flash freezing across Western New York.

Here is what was closed to nonessential drivers as of 7 a.m. Friday, according to the New York State Police:

• I-190 Niagara County

• I-290

• Route 219 from Peters Road in Ashford to Buffalo

• 400 from I-90 in West Seneca to Olean Road in Aurora

• Route 5 from I-190 in Buffalo to Big Tree Road in Hamburg

• There is a full commercial vehicle ban on the I-90

