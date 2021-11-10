Riviera Theatre offering free tickets to 3 shows for veterans on Veterans Day

The Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda is honoring military veterans by offering them free tickets on Veterans Day to select shows at the theater.
The box office at 67 Webster Street will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
The three free shows are "Gap Mangione & the New Big Band Holiday Concert," "Debby Boone Christmas," and "Christmas with the New York Tenors."
Only a limited number of free tickets will be available and must be picked up in person at the box office. The free tickets are limited to one pair per person.
