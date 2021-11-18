 Skip to main content
Riviera Theatre, Lewiston playgrounds win Greenway funding
Upper balcony

Rows of seats in the upper balcony at the Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

 Mark Mulville

The Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda will receive Niagara River Greenway funds to aid its $2 million expansion plan.

The committee that controls Greenway allocations in Niagara County voted Tuesday in favor of $175,000 for the Webster Street theater.

The nonprofit theater acquired the neighboring building at 71 Webster St. for $340,000, and plans to convert it into space for better restrooms, improved performers' dressing rooms and a concession area.

The Host Communities Standing Committee also voted in favor of nearly $107,000 in Greenway funding for two Lewiston playgrounds, at Pletcher Road Park and Sanborn Park.

Both playgrounds, which have received previous Greenway grants, are undergoing improvements.

The new grants will cover cost overruns for a new swing set at Pletcher Road and a rubberized play surface at Sanborn. Lewiston Supervisor Steve Broderick said the old Pletcher Road swings could not be reused. He said the new "pour-and-play" surface already has been installed at Sanborn.

