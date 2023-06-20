Just as trails are series of steps leading to a destination, so too, are the financial building blocks proponents hope will lead to construction of The Riverline, a proposed 1.5 mile urban nature trail along the former DL&W rail corridor near downtown Buffalo.

On Tuesday, State Sen. Tim Kennedy, Rep. Brian Higgins and Riverline Director Jeff Lebsack of the Western New York Land Conservancy announced $225,000 in funding from New York State. The money will trigger four times that amount by providing the local 20% match of a $900,000 federal award announced in March 2022.

“With this new funding, we’re continuing to invest in the community’s shared vision for The Riverline, and building a vibrant, inclusive public space,” Kennedy said.

The nature sojourn would follow an abandoned DL&W railroad corridor beginning at Moore and Miami streets and end 1.5 miles later, on a half-bridge that extends over the Buffalo River across from the Tesla facility. A half mile of side trails are part of the concept design chosen in 2021 by the Land Conservancy.

With an estimated $70 million price tag, the project, envisioned to begin in stages, still has a long way to go financially. Lebsack said the latest funds will be used for required environmental and design approvals, but he hopes to go from the design phase to the start of construction for the project's first phase in late 2023 or early 2024.

The new greenspace would run through the Old First Ward and the Perry and Valley neighborhoods.

The Riverline is a member of the High Line Network, an international organization dedicated to advancing infrastructure reuse projects such as Detroit’s Dequindre Cut, the 606 in Chicago and New York City’s High Line, which are popular destinations.

“The Riverline is a vision created by the Western New York Land Conservancy in conjunction with the community that reimagines our past and connects historic neighborhoods to the Buffalo Waterfront,” Higgins said. “Thanks to this federal and state partnership, we are delivering critical funding toward another investment in sustainable infrastructure that will connect our community with urban greenspace."