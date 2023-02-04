Hamburg Town Board members looking at garbage pickup are thinking of going back to the future, with a few tweaks.

If the town signed one contract with a solid waste service, residents could save as much as $100 or more a year, they hope.

The Town Board looked at doing the same thing in 2005, without success.

“We’re going to give it another shot,” Supervisor Randy Hoak said.

Hamburg is one of few towns in Erie County where each property owner contracts individually with a waste hauler. The company sends bills to each customer, and the town has no involvement.

Two firms pick up residential garbage, which means instead of one large packer driving down town roads and residential streets each week, there are two.

Hoak said board members are hearing from residents that their bills are nearly double what they were in 2005. And he said he is hearing weekly about customer service complaints – something the town can’t do much about, because it does not contract for the service.

“People are frustrated,” he said.

And town officials are frustrated, too, said Councilman Shawn Connolly. Residents tell board members about service complaints and costs going up.

Hamburg outlaws asphalt plants, three years after hearing a proposal to build one Three years after an asphalt plant was first proposed and vigorously opposed in Hamburg, the Town Board outlawed them Monday night. And the owner of the property where a plant was planned said Tuesday there will be legal action to fight the move.

"Our hands are tied at this point," Connolly said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Hoak wants to use the purchasing power of the entire community to lower the costs. He’s hoping costs can go down about $100 per household per year.

“That’s $2 million spread across our 20,000 households,” he said. “That money can go into our local economy.”

In addition to savings, there would be half as many trucks on the roads, reducing the town's carbon footprint.

"The wear and tear on our town roads is essentially doubles when you have at least two providers," Connolly said.

Those were some of the same arguments 18 years ago.

Rates for residents in 2005 ranged between $208 and $272 per year for refuse services. But residents in other towns where the municipality had a single contract for the town paid in the range of $120 to $126, according to town officials at the time.

Many residents are paying more than $500 a year, and some close to $600, Connolly said. And there are some residents paying $300 to $400, which may be due to discounts, he added.

The town created the garbage district in 2005 and sought bids for the work, and the low bidder would have saved money for the vast majority of homeowners, officials said. But those who contracted for part of the year while wintering in warmer states would have had to pay more.

Board members were ready to approve the contract in April, but two groups of residents filed petitions forcing a public referendum. A three-month blur of campaigning against and in favor the proposal followed. Some tried to link the initiative to the clear plastic bag issue in the Village of Hamburg, which had nothing to do with the town initiative.

Some mistakenly thought the town would create its own garbage department, hire workers and purchase trucks. Some weekly newspaper ads warned “the government is at it again.”

And on July 19, 2005, the vote was overwhelmingly against creating the garbage district, 64%-36%. The efforts stopped, until recently. But board members remember the history and the drubbing the board got at the time.

"We're definitely wary and cautious," Connolly said.

There's no timetable, but town officials plan to ask residents what they think, come up with as many options as possible and present them to a committee. Hoak said if it went to a referendum, he would like it to be in November, when more people would be likely to vote than in a special election.