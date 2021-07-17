Riding along the Erie Canal for WNY Heroes

He's a physical therapist assistant and personal trainer who also does landscaping, but Kurby Driscoll had not spent much time riding a bike, until the pandemic hit.

"It was never really a hobby of mine until Covid hit, then Covid hit and I went and got a bike because there was not really much else to do," Driscoll said.

He plans to log 100 miles Saturday when he rides from Buffalo to Rochester, raising money for Western New York Heroes, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans.

"I kind of wanted to use what the good lord gave me and I wanted to use that in the benefit of somebody else besides myself," Driscoll said.

And after serving four years in the U.S. Air Force, he knew he wanted to help veterans. After buying the bicycle, and realizing he liked it, he drafted a bicycle fundraiser, and he completed the ride last year, raising about $2,300.

This year, he has some sponsors – Tom Waring, principal at Note Advisors, and J.C. Seneca, owner of Tallchief Territory, Home of Native Pride – and has raised about $4,000 this year.