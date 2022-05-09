Ridge Road ramp off eastbound Thruway to be closed beginning next Monday

The ramp from the eastbound Thruway (I-90) to the Ridge Road exit in be closed beginning 9 a.m. next Monday to accommodate repairs being made to the bridges carrying U.S. Route 219 traffic over the Norfolk Southern Railroad in West Seneca, the State Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The bridge repair work is anticipated to last about two weeks, depending on weather conditions.

Motorists will be directed to follow a posted detour. Traffic from the Ridge Road exit ramp will be directed to the next exit at Mile Strip Road, continue east on Mile Strip Road to U.S. Route 219 northbound.

Drivers will be reminded to move over a lane, if it possible to do so safely, or to slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

They will also be urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of a motorist’s driver license.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.