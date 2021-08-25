 Skip to main content
Ridge Road in Lackawanna under construction
Ridge Road in Lackawanna is under construction as an $850,000 project got underway this week from South Park Avenue to Route 5.

The road is being milled, repaved and restriped for vehicles and bicycles, and accessible ramps will be built along the route where needed.

The project started this week, and is expected to take about five weeks to complete, weather permitting.

The road will remain open during construction, with lane closures in effect.

The project is funded through the New York State Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, or CHIPS, and other funding grants from Erie County.

