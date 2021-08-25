Ridge Road in Lackawanna under construction

Ridge Road in Lackawanna is under construction as an $850,000 project got underway this week from South Park Avenue to Route 5.

The road is being milled, repaved and restriped for vehicles and bicycles, and accessible ramps will be built along the route where needed.

The project started this week, and is expected to take about five weeks to complete, weather permitting.

The road will remain open during construction, with lane closures in effect.

The project is funded through the New York State Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, or CHIPS, and other funding grants from Erie County.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.