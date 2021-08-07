Ride for Roswell concludes in triumph and reflection

Stock and Caruso often rode bikes together as a couple and Stock had always wanted to participate in the Ride for Roswell. They had registered and raised funds for the 2017 event, but he died the Thursday before the Ride. His team rode on for him.

This year, they raised more than $25,000 – money Caruso is thrilled to know will further the kind of research that helped Stock live much longer than predicted, and fund the palliative care Stock received at the end of his life.

"Bill was blessed with people who came in and were compassionate and full of guidance," she said. "My heart was broken, but I was so grateful for them."

Joyce Adiges of Buffalo rode 3 miles in memory of her father with her son Josiah, who wore a Spider-Man helmet and rode a Spider-Man bicycle with training wheels. She had one word to describe the journey.

"Just peace," she said.

Adiges said she and her son will come back again next year, building a new tradition with the next generation of her family.

Mary Chima of Amherst is an avid cyclist and it shows: She rode 20 miles Saturday – and that was before heading to work.