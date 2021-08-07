Ride for Roswell concludes in triumph and reflection

Ann Marie Pfohl from the Town of Tonawanda did the Ride for Roswell for her mother, both of her late grandmothers, and for herself. It wasn't the first time she had participated in Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's fundraiser, but it was the first time she had done it as a cancer survivor.
Late last year, on the same day her dog Buddy succumbed to the disease, Pfohl underwent a scheduled biopsy. Diagnosed with uterine cancer, she had surgery in October.
"I'm so glad I didn't ignore it and hope it would go away," she said.
Once she was given a clean bill of health, she celebrated by adopting a rescue dog named Joey.
Completing her ride Saturday felt almost as good.
Pfohl traveled 10 miles from the University at Buffalo – one of thousands who rode their bikes on routes ranging from three miles to 100 miles throughout Buffalo Niagara to raise money for cancer research. The Ride for Roswell has raised nearly $60 million for research and patient care programs since it began in 1996.
Kathy Caruso of Great Valley was captain of a 30-person team riding in memory of her late husband, Phil Stock, who died from cancer four years ago. Her husband was diagnosed with cancer six months after the couple got married in 2003 and was treated at Roswell for 15 years.
Stock and Caruso often rode bikes together as a couple and Stock had always wanted to participate in the Ride for Roswell. They had registered and raised funds for the 2017 event, but he died the Thursday before the Ride. His team rode on for him.
This year, they raised more than $25,000 – money Caruso is thrilled to know will further the kind of research that helped Stock live much longer than predicted, and fund the palliative care Stock received at the end of his life.
"Bill was blessed with people who came in and were compassionate and full of guidance," she said. "My heart was broken, but I was so grateful for them."
Joyce Adiges of Buffalo rode 3 miles in memory of her father with her son Josiah, who wore a Spider-Man helmet and rode a Spider-Man bicycle with training wheels. She had one word to describe the journey.
"Just peace," she said.
Adiges said she and her son will come back again next year, building a new tradition with the next generation of her family.
Mary Chima of Amherst is an avid cyclist and it shows: She rode 20 miles Saturday – and that was before heading to work.
She loves the Ride for Roswell because she likes to ride alongside other people and travel open roads kept safe from traffic by police and volunteers. More importantly, she appreciates the opportunity to ride for the survivors and everyone touched by cancer.
"We should always ride for that," Chima said.
Raymond Hartmann of East Aurora rode 10 miles with his 7-year-old grandson Walker, who he said, "burst through the finish line." It was Walker's third year riding, but his first year doing the 10-mile route. He wants people to know they don't have to be intimidated by the event, and urges others to join next year.
"If there's anybody who hasn't done it, they should do it just to have the whole experience," Hartmann said.