Leaky roofs, missing downspouts, water-damaged ceilings and strands of hanging mesh that once bonded plaster make up part of the crumbling surroundings that can be seen from inside and outside at the Richardson Olmsted Campus.

The most acute case of water damage is a collapsed section of floor, about 20 feet long and 10 feet wide, in one of the brick buildings developer Douglas Jemal plans to build out for apartments.

A team working for Jemal noticed the damage while clearing the building of asbestos and lead.

“I would have walked into this room, seeing as there is plaster on the walls, thinking the floors are fine,” said Paris Roselli, president of the Richardson Center Corp., the nonprofit that owns the 463,000-square-foot campus and has leased it to Jemal for redevelopment.

The damage, Roselli said, was the result of water that infiltrated the building through the roof and ran down the walls, rotting the floor joints and weakening the floor over the years to a state of collapse.

“I think the damage will come as a surprise and shock to the community,” he said. “As the not-for-profit steward of the campus, we are obviously thrilled and excited over Douglas Jemal’s efforts, but we want to make sure he has buildings still standing to redevelop.”

To that end, the Richardson Center seeks $12 million in state money to seal the five most vulnerable vacant and dilapidated structures, and prevent further damage before they’re redeveloped.

Most of the funds would be used be to affix new slate roofs for the historic property, restore gutters and stabilize buildings.

It is a small down payment for the amount of economic development the reopened campus will generate, Roselli said.

Jemal was the only developer who responded to a national solicitation to redevelop the National Historic Landmark, designed by Henry Hobson Richardson as the Buffalo State Asylum for the Insane, which opened in 1880.

Asbestos removal began earlier this year. Jemal expects that work to end in several months. He then plans to immediately pivot to construction. He said his first projection to open the first apartments in early 2024 proved overly ambitious, but he’s pleased with how the project is proceeding.

It continues to evolve, Jemal said, with the number of apartments likely to run between 200 and 250, depending on the amount of public space and amenities provided.

Jemal has also applied to the National Park Service for state and federal historic tax credits, and said he appreciates the Richardson Center Corp.’s efforts on the project’s behalf.

“I think what they are doing is great, and it’s a great partnership,” he said. “Our interests are both aligned.”

The 88-room Richardson Hotel, which Jemal opened earlier this year, occupies three sandstone Medina buildings, with an eye toward possible expansion into one or more empty stone buildings. The developer expressed satisfaction with the level of business during what has been a soft opening, and said a big kickoff for the hotel is expected in the fall.

The previous Hotel Henry opened in April 2017 to favorable press attention, but shuttered during the pandemic.

Signs of stabilization work done in 2012 are evident in the brick buildings, especially in corridors where structural supports hold the ceiling from collapse.

Roselli said grants have been written, and the nonprofit plans to appeal to state lawmakers to help seal up and stabilize the Richardson while Jemal presses forward on a project that will be years in the making.

Roselli hopes emergency funds can come through discretionary money available to lawmakers.

Time, he fears, is of the essence.

“My concern,” he said, “is can these buildings last a couple more years while the work is going on? There comes a point of crumbling where there might not be anything left.”