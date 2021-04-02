Richard Lipsitz Jr. leaves as federation president, but keeps keen eye on labor

Since Covid, there's been significant cooperation for the front-line workers, with some exceptions. I don't want to make it sound like it's been perfect – it hasn't. It has been decent, more than decent. … I think we came through that well.

I can't say that the labor relations greatly improved or devolved during the entire period. I would just say that we survived, like labor movements should, and overall I feel that we're stronger than we were in 2011. The numbers don't necessarily show it, I don't think, in terms of the number of those organized.

We've had some trouble trying to get organized at Tesla [in South Buffalo]. But there's still a campaign going on over there.

New Era Cap is a low point as far as I'm concerned, for New Era to do what it did. This labor community will never forgive them for leaving that plant in Derby [in 2019]. They had no reason to. They were making money. That's an outstanding disappointment with the business community.