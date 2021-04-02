Richard Lipsitz Jr. leaves as federation president, but keeps keen eye on labor

Richard Lipsitz Jr. got his first taste of helping organize workers in 1973, at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., while he was a college student.
"That was 48 years ago," he said. "And I've really never stopped doing that work since that day."
Lipsitz has built a career in labor with the SEIU and the Teamsters unions. Since 2011, he has served as president of the Western New York Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO. The umbrella organization encompasses five central labor councils with about 100,000 members.
Lipsitz, 70, chose not to seek another term as federation president. Peter DeJesus of SEIU 1199 was elected to succeed him.
But Lipsitz emphasized he isn't retiring. He will serve as president emeritus of the federation, and he remains on the Erie County Industrial Development Agency board. And as always, Lipsitz is forthright about the challenges he sees the labor movement facing:
Q: How influential do you believe organized labor is in 2021?
A: I think we've made a nice comeback around here. We have a lot to say about a lot of things. When Covid hit, we were asked to help sort out of that problem. To me, that says an awful lot. We're still not done yet.
We've played a role with ECIDA, a very strong one. The Erie County Industrial Development Agency led the state in reforms that have now been adopted statewide: questions of recapture, pay equity, of local labor, of no back taxes owed. You've got to give a lot of credit to the Poloncarz administration.
Q: What are the biggest challenges your successor faces?
A: I think the key is to figure out the ways and means to continue the high level of consensus-based unity.
The core work of the labor federation is defending living standards and working conditions. But in order to do that properly, [there needs to be] legislative and political work, and social engagement.
None of this was done by myself. I have an incredibly solid staff, highly skilled, and a very talented group of leaders in our local labor movement.
Q: What do you see on the horizon in the economy?
A: I do see an expansion of the economy in the short term. But I don't think it's going to be the same as before.
Let me give you an example. Just before Covid hit, we had organized Spot Coffee. We got four or five phone calls of other establishments like Spot Coffee that wanted a union. And then, of course, Covid hits, those people are gone. We don't even know where they are. I don't know if that's going to come back.
But I'll tell what is going to come back, is this Amazon stuff. Watch what happens in Alabama. [Workers at an Amazon warehouse were voting on whether to join a union.] If there's a victory down there, it's going to spread all over the place.
The gig economy is ripe for organizing. National, state and local labor leaders are participating in solving that problem, which is, we have people treated as contract workers who are essentially wage and benefits workers. And they're not getting unionized.
Q: Unionstats.com said 20.3% of workers in the Buffalo Niagara region belonged to a union in 2020. How do unions try to raise that percentage?
A: It's a complicated question. It helps to have a pro-worker administration in Washington. The spurts in organizing have generally come under national governments that were not anti-worker: FDR, Truman, Johnson, Obama.
Now we have a president which clearly has a much stronger stance toward organized labor, in Biden.
There's the question of union organization itself at the top levels, the internationals, putting extra money into organizing: hiring people, doing good campaigns.
Then there's the question of this union solidarity, which is so important. I don't think you can underestimate that, if the unions work together on major campaigns, helping each other.
Q: How have you seen the labor federation develop over the past decade?
A: We strengthened our centralized authority and our centralized leadership. We've developed a strong sense of common goals, common objectives, a backbone of central authority. But we're not dictatorial. It's based on consensus. We don't even do an endorsement for a political office without two-thirds, plus one.
We strengthened our relationship with the statewide AFL-CIO, which I consider very important for the economic, political and social goals, which we hold dear. The power doesn't come from one individual union, it comes from the unity of all the unions.
Q: What has the labor movement gone through during your time as president?
A: During my terms in office, we've had a lot of local struggles – strikes, tough contract negotiations. We stuck by the unions every single time, and we've come out of those in decent shape: Catholic Health, Kaleida, Verizon. The Machinists had three or four strikes. The Spot [Coffee] organizing, GM strike. We helped the (Buffalo Teachers Federation) and (Amalgamated Transit Union) get their contracts.
Since Covid, there's been significant cooperation for the front-line workers, with some exceptions. I don't want to make it sound like it's been perfect – it hasn't. It has been decent, more than decent. … I think we came through that well.
I can't say that the labor relations greatly improved or devolved during the entire period. I would just say that we survived, like labor movements should, and overall I feel that we're stronger than we were in 2011. The numbers don't necessarily show it, I don't think, in terms of the number of those organized.
We've had some trouble trying to get organized at Tesla [in South Buffalo]. But there's still a campaign going on over there.
New Era Cap is a low point as far as I'm concerned, for New Era to do what it did. This labor community will never forgive them for leaving that plant in Derby [in 2019]. They had no reason to. They were making money. That's an outstanding disappointment with the business community.
We're not against having good relationships with employers. But as a labor movement, we understand that the contradictions are real, and we're not afraid of those contradictions. That goes for especially private industry, but also in the public sector and the not for profits.
We try to uphold the living standards and the working conditions of ordinary people. That's what our job is.
Q: Will you miss being president?
A: Oh, yeah. Mostly I think it's, this has been a passion of mine since I've been a teenager. I've been involved in the organized labor movement since 1973.
I've always been interested in history books, and political science, it's what my college degree is in. I'm also quite interested in education, I've got a master's in education.
I had a wonderful experience. Who gets to do what they want to do all these years and get paid for it, and help working-class people? That's all I've ever really thought about doing.
Matt Glynn