Rich Products gets into the spirit of ghost kitchens

"This is our first time doing anything quite like this, so there's a lot that we are learning," Larson said. Rich Products has posted ideas on its website for food service operators to launch their own ghost kitchen or virtual restaurant brand, based on research the company conducted before expanding into ghost kitchens.

The orders Rich Products handles for virtual restaurants will supplement work its staff already performs in its kitchen for its catering business. The new work helps bridge the gap between the pandemic and the reopening of catered events in the state, said Will Kreiner, the company's executive chef.

"Our entry into the active ghost kitchen space is exciting and a whole new dimension for our business," Kreiner said. "It works well within our business model of catering and is quite similar in a sense."

The kitchen staff will have be ready to respond to a spike in orders on short notice. But Larson said the staff has some experience with that, from serving the company's cafeteria.

Nextbite has advised Rich Products to expect the first couple of weeks of its new venture to be especially busy. The delivery-service apps often highlight newly available virtual restaurants, giving them greater exposure. Larson said Rich Products will be ready with a full complement of chefs and staff to handle orders.