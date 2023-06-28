Chris Murray, her daughter and her grandchildren had just left the rhinoceros exhibit at the Buffalo Zoo Wednesday when she noticed a small truck approaching. Then she saw some zookeepers carrying tranquilizer guns.

Another zookeeper calmly told them to get inside a building.

As they headed toward a shelter, they overheard a call over a worker’s radio: “The rhino is secure.”

A rhinoceros at the zoo was reported to have escaped its enclosure but it was quickly secured and back in its home within a couple of minutes, police said. It was not immediately clear how it may have gotten out.

Zoo officials said that a 3,000-pound greater one-horned rhino named Mohan was seen out of its "primary enclosure" at about 11:55 a.m. It was in an area that was "an adjacent animal paddock that he is normally not allowed to be in."

The rhino was behind multiple barriers and did not pose a threat to the public, zoo officials said.

Emergency procedures were activated, including sealing off zoo entry, directing guests to secure indoor locations and calling the Buffalo police.

"Zoo staff had eyes on him throughout the entire process as they worked to safely return Mohan back to his enclosure," a statement from the zoo said.

"The entire incident lasted less than 10 minutes," the zoo said.

Visitors at the zoo said workers handled the situation calmly but they were curious about what had taken place.

Alysia Sikorski and her boyfriend, Dustin Janik, and their children, Amyla, 3, and Daxsen, almost 2, had just left the eating area when a worker told them they needed to go back inside.

“What’s going on?” Sikorski asked.

The worker said there might be an animal on the loose.

"What kind of animal?" she asked.

A rhino, the worker said. Then an all-clear was given.

Sikorski said she wasn’t nervous.

“I thought it would be cool to see a rhino running by since we were inside,” she said.

Murray said she was impressed with how the zoo staff reacted.

“There was no sense of panic. The staff was great,” she said.

Miranda Bilson, who was at the zoo with her kids and her friend’s family, said they were just leaving the rainforest exhibit when they were told to go back inside.

Miranda’s daughter started crying. “She was anxious. She didn’t know what was going on.” But the emergency was over quickly and they went on with their visit.

“It was like minutes,” Bilson said.

Emilia Spadafora, 5, was playing on the swings in the zoo playground when a worker yelled: “Code red!”

“They told us to go inside because a rhino escaped,” said the little girl who was at the zoo with her grandmother and grandmother’s friend who were visiting from Florida.

Emilia said she was scared. “Let’s go see the rhino!”

A little later, when the emergency was over, they went to the rhino exhibit and saw one in a pen.

Her grandmother Annemarie Barkman said: “The rhino’s on a timeout.”