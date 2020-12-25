 Skip to main content
Reward again offered for help in solving 2-year-old murder
Authorities on Friday issued a reminder to the public that there's a cash reward for information related to the shooting death of a 33-year-old Buffalo woman almost  two years ago.

Crime Stoppers Buffalo is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information that would help police arrest or indict the person or persons who shot and killed Joshlyn "Booka" Bishop on Dec. 27, 2018, near 75 Stevenson St., in the Abbott-McKinley neighborhood of South Buffalo.

Bishop was shot in the basement of her home around 6:30 p.m., and later died of her injuries at Erie County Medical Center.

The reward bulletin, originally posted in 2019 but reissued on Friday morning, urges citizens to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers at 867-6161 or through the free Crime Stoppers mobile app Buffalo Tips, which can be downloaded from the Apple or Android store.

