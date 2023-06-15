Sept. 30, 1929 – June 6, 2023

The Rev. Richard D. Hemann, longtime pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Gowanda, died June 6 in his home in West Seneca. He was 93 years old.

Born in Buffalo, he grew up on the city’s East Side and was an honor student at Kensington High School, graduating in 1947.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in history and government at the University of Buffalo in 1952, served in the Army and was a cost accountant at General Motors in Buffalo for eight years before heeding a call to ministry.

He and his wife, the former Beverley Alles, whom he married in 1957, sold their home to finance his seminary education and moved to Pennsylvania, where he earned a master of divinity degree from Lancaster Theological Seminary.

Rev. Hemann was ordained June 21, 1964, at St. James United Church of Christ in Hamburg and was called that year to serve Trinity, where he was pastor until his retirement in 1991.

“It hardly seems possible that over 26 years ago God brought us together as pastor and people,” he wrote in his letter to the church announcing his retirement. “I did not dream at that time that I would provide pastoral leadership to Trinity Church longer than any other pastor in your history. There have been very few families in our church and in the community where I have not shared intimate moments of joy and sorrow."

He also served part time as a chaplain at the J.N. Adam Developmental Center, a mental health facility in nearby Perrysburg, from 1968 to 1991.

In retirement, he was part-time pastor at St. Matthew’s United Church of Christ in Hamburg for more than a decade.

Rev. Hemann served briefly on the executive board of the UCC’s New York Conference in the 1960s, and was very active in the conference’s Western Association, working on its education, evangelism, stewardship and parish ministry committees.

He also held dual standing in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), in support of the Disciples’ close working relationship with the UCC in Western New York.

Rev. Hemann held membership in New Light Christian Church, a startup Disciples church with a special ministry with Karen migrants from Myanmar, and at Ebenezer United Church of Christ in West Seneca.

He was among Western New York pastors who took out newspaper ads in the 1960s opposing the Vietnam War and was an advocate for tolerance and social justice.

He was one of more than 75 local pastors and laypeople who bought copies of the Quran from Talking Leaves bookstore in 2005 as a display of solidarity with local Muslims organized by the Interfaith Peace Network of Western New York. He told Buffalo News reporter Anthony Cardinale that he wanted to make a statement "that we believe that all people are children of God."

He was an early member of Habitat for Humanity Buffalo and a longtime volunteer. He also was a multigallon American Red Cross blood donor.

His wife, an internal claims auditor for the Gowanda School District, died in 2013.

Survivors include a son, Mark R.; two daughters, Diane H. Sprague and Susan J. Centner; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life was held June 10 in Ebenezer United Church of Christ, West Seneca.