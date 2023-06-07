March 22, 1932 – May 25, 2023

The Rev. Lorene H. Potter, an anthropologist with the Buffalo Museum of Science who became an Episcopal minister and served several churches in the Buffalo area, died May 25 in New London, N.H., where she had lived since 2021. She was 91.

Born Lorene Heath in Norfolk, Va., she grew up in Oak Park, Ill. At the age of 12 she appeared regularly on "Quiz Kids," the popular NBC radio show that originated in Chicago, where she displayed her knowledge of opera and literature.

While attending Barnard College in New York City, she was a model in New York and Chicago and was featured in the College Issue of Mademoiselle magazine. She also developed a love of opera while ushering at the Metropolitan Opera.

She met her future husband, M. Grosvenor Potter Jr., during her senior year at college as he was finishing studies at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. They were married after she graduated in 1953.

Active in cultural organizations, especially the Buffalo Museum of Science, she did research on collections and planned exhibitions. She served for many years on the Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences board of directors.

That led her to earn a master's degree in anthropology at SUNY Buffalo. She completed course work for a doctorate, but before submitting her dissertation, she chose another career.

She went to Virginia Theological Seminary and Bexley Hall Seminary in Rochester. After receiving a master of divinity degree, she was ordained as an Episcopal minister in 1987.

Rev. Potter was pastor at the former St. Thomas' Episcopal Church and Trinity Episcopal Church. As a parishioner and lay leader at Trinity before her ordination, she did extensive research on its John LaFarge stained glass windows and incorporated them into her sermons at Trinity. She also was interim pastor at Episcopal churches in Williamsville and the Town of Tonawanda.

She was a life member of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, a member of the board of visitors at the Park School of Buffalo and a longtime member of the Garret Club.

She completed four centuries of genealogies for the Potters and the Heaths. She did so by using family records and visiting historical societies, town halls, libraries and cemeteries in New England, the South and overseas to confirm dates of births, deaths and marriages.

Her husband, the sixth generation of his family to practice medicine, closed his private obstetrics and gynecology practice in 1992, then went on to serve as ship's doctor on cruises by small vessels with fewer than 100 passengers.

She joined him as they traveled the world on 75 voyages, visiting such remote places as Antarctica and Timbuktu. An accomplished artist, she created watercolor paintings of the places they visited.

Survivors include two daughters, Abigail Hutchinson and Rebecca Glikbarg; two sons, M. Grosvenor III, former Buffalo News financial editor, and David; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Her husband died in 2003.

Services will be private.