Rev. Gillison's life celebrated at Mount Olive Baptist Church: 'A giant of a man.'

Before a packed congregation at the celebration of the late Rev. Dr. William Gillison, speakers shared how the Mount Olive Baptist Church pastor influenced their lives and also shaped the community.

"We're here to celebrate a great man," Moe Badger, a minister and Buffalo police officer, told the congregation.

"He was everything," Badger said in an interview with The Buffalo News. "When you think of Delavan and Grider, you think of Mount Olive, which, in turn, you think of Rev. Gillison."

Speakers spoke about how Gillison’s relationship with his son Dwayne inspired them to improve their relationships with their own sons.

Friday's celebration preceded Saturday's homegoing service for Gillison, who died July 4 at age 79.

At Saturday's service at Mount Olive, Dwayne Gillison, who will succeed his father as pastor of Mount Olive, called his father "a giant of a man ... this king, this giant."

"He'd say to me over and over again, the influence that God gives us, son, is not for ourselves," he said. "It's that we bring glory to God and benefit other people who can't get to the table."

Since entering the ministry in 1980 and becoming pastor of Mount Olive in 1981, Gillison did just that, those who knew him said.

Gillison received several awards for his service, such as the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award, the National Conference Brother/Sisterhood Interfaith Award and the Erie Community College-Community Collaboration Award.

"That's the type of person Pastor was," Badger said. "To see that influence, you know he not only cared about people, but God gave him a grace and a gift to be able to do what he does."

Gillison was a large presence in Buffalo, taking on many community ventures and working with local leaders to improve the city. He served in numerous leadership positions, and he also founded the Mount Olive Development Corp. and served as its president.

Gillison led efforts to gain approval for Mount Olive Senior Manor, a three-story, 65-unit affordable residence for lower-income seniors to be built on Sheridan Avenue, just south of the church at 701 E. Delavan Ave.

Gillison had said the $24 million project fulfilled a longtime dream.

The project marks the latest community development venture by Mount Olive, which has owned five acres of land at the site since the early 1990s, and previously converted a former drug house at 919 E. Delavan into an eight-unit apartment building.

When real estate company Sinatra & Co. became involved in the project to move Say Yes Buffalo to a new office on Jefferson Avenue, CEO Nick Sinatra reached out to several pastors in the area, including Gillison.

"I know Pastor Gillison is sitting here from above, smiling through the sunshine on this day," Sinatra said Thursday at Say Yes Buffalo's grand opening. "He was very influential in making this happen."

Brandon Felder grew up in Buffalo, but stayed close with Gillison after moving to Washington. Felder returned to Mount Olive to play piano at the celebration as his way of giving thanks to the man who mentored him.

"He brought humility, compassion, consistency and service to the community," Felder said. "The blessing is knowing that I am because of him, there's so much that he deposited into my life."

Several people spoke at the celebration, including Mayor Byron Brown, State Sen. Tim Kennedy, State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and many area pastors and church members.

One common theme during the speeches was Gillison's loving relationship with his family, and how he shared that same love with many others in the Mount Olive and Buffalo communities.

"He's always been a mentor and a father figure," said Tonya Yarborough, a Mount Olive member during Gillison's entire tenure. "He's a very wise and wonderful man."

Gillison led regular bible study sessions that Mount Olive posted on its Facebook page. On Wednesday, Gillison's final lesson was posted.

"Praise God as we go further into the life," Gillison said. "Praise God of Joseph."