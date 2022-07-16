 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Rev. Gillison's life celebrated at Mount Olive Baptist Church: 'A giant of a man.'

  • Updated
  • 0
Rev. William Gillison
Support this work for $1 a month

Before a packed congregation at the celebration of the late Rev. Dr. William Gillison, speakers shared how the Mount Olive Baptist Church pastor influenced their lives and also shaped the community.

"We're here to celebrate a great man," Moe Badger, a minister and Buffalo police officer, told the congregation.

"He was everything," Badger said in an interview with The Buffalo News. "When you think of Delavan and Grider, you think of Mount Olive, which, in turn, you think of Rev. Gillison."

Speakers spoke about how Gillison’s relationship with his son Dwayne inspired them to improve their relationships with their own sons.

Friday's celebration preceded Saturday's homegoing service for Gillison, who died July 4 at age 79.

People are also reading…

At Saturday's service at Mount Olive, Dwayne Gillison, who will succeed his father as pastor of Mount Olive, called his father "a giant of a man ... this king, this giant."

"He'd say to me over and over again, the influence that God gives us, son, is not for ourselves," he said. "It's that we bring glory to God and benefit other people who can't get to the table."

Shaking hands

Pastor William Gillison, far left, shakes hands with Mayor Byron Brown at the mayor's swearing-in ceremony at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. Also pictured are the mayor's wife, Michelle; his son Byron; and then-Buffalo City Court Judge Craig D. Hannah, who administered the oath.

Since entering the ministry in 1980 and becoming pastor of Mount Olive in 1981, Gillison did just that, those who knew him said.

Gillison received several awards for his service, such as the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award, the National Conference Brother/Sisterhood Interfaith Award and the Erie Community College-Community Collaboration Award.

"That's the type of person Pastor was," Badger said. "To see that influence, you know he not only cared about people, but God gave him a grace and a gift to be able to do what he does."

Gillison was a large presence in Buffalo, taking on many community ventures and working with local leaders to improve the city. He served in numerous leadership positions, and he also founded the Mount Olive Development Corp. and served as its president.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Gillison led efforts to gain approval for Mount Olive Senior Manor, a three-story, 65-unit affordable residence for lower-income seniors to be built on Sheridan Avenue, just south of the church at 701 E. Delavan Ave.

Gillison had said the $24 million project fulfilled a longtime dream.

The project marks the latest community development venture by Mount Olive, which has owned five acres of land at the site since the early 1990s, and previously converted a former drug house at 919 E. Delavan into an eight-unit apartment building.

When real estate company Sinatra & Co. became involved in the project to move Say Yes Buffalo to a new office on Jefferson Avenue, CEO Nick Sinatra reached out to several pastors in the area, including Gillison. 

"I know Pastor Gillison is sitting here from above, smiling through the sunshine on this day," Sinatra said Thursday at Say Yes Buffalo's grand opening. "He was very influential in making this happen."

Brandon Felder grew up in Buffalo, but stayed close with Gillison after moving to Washington. Felder returned to Mount Olive to play piano at the celebration as his way of giving thanks to the man who mentored him.

"He brought humility, compassion, consistency and service to the community," Felder said. "The blessing is knowing that I am because of him, there's so much that he deposited into my life."

Several people spoke at the celebration, including Mayor Byron Brown, State Sen. Tim Kennedy, State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and many area pastors and church members.

One common theme during the speeches was Gillison's loving relationship with his family, and how he shared that same love with many others in the Mount Olive and Buffalo communities.

"He's always been a mentor and a father figure," said Tonya Yarborough, a Mount Olive member during Gillison's entire tenure. "He's a very wise and wonderful man."

Gillison led regular bible study sessions that Mount Olive posted on its Facebook page. On Wednesday, Gillison's final lesson was posted.

"Praise God as we go further into the life," Gillison said. "Praise God of Joseph."

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Intern

I'm an intern for the editorial team. I completed my undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Michigan-Flint and Syracuse University respectively. Proud Michigander who has become acquainted with Upstate New York.

Related to this story

Most Popular

First case of monkeypox identified in Erie County

First case of monkeypox identified in Erie County

The New York State Wadsworth Center Laboratory alerted the Erie County Department of Health Tuesday of its first positive case. The patient has been isolated and does not pose a risk to the public, according to a news release from Erie County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News