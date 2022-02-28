Rev. Donald W. Trautman, Buffalo priest and retired Erie bishop, dies at 85

“His final years brought many trials. There will be those who say he should have done more when it came to clergy sexual abuse. At the same time, there will be those who say he received too much blame,” Persico said in a prepared statement. “As Pope Francis likes to say, we are all sinners. Certainly at this time, we can look at flaws and failures on anyone’s part. It’s easy to look at a life from today’s perspective rather than in its historical context. All of us could have done better, myself included.”

Trautman once described being a bishop as a joy, but “also a burden in many ways.”

“You want to make sure that all your decisions, actions and statements are proper and in accord with the Church and will lead people to the Lord. You can’t please everyone,” he told the Erie Diocese newspaper in 2015.

A Buffalo native who was named auxiliary bishop in the Buffalo Diocese in 1985 by Pope John Paul II, Trautman moved on in 1990 to lead the Erie Diocese for 22 years.