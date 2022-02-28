Rev. Donald W. Trautman, Buffalo priest and retired Erie bishop, dies at 85

Erie Diocese Bishop Emeritus Donald W. Trautman had been retired for six years in 2018 when a shocking Pennsylvania grand jury report was released, criticizing how he dealt with clergy molestation cases.
The report accused him of covering up for the Catholic priests, but Trautman, a former auxiliary bishop of the Buffalo Diocese, adamantly disputed the findings. He filed a lengthy rebuttal in Pennsylvania State Supreme Court, maintaining that he had promptly removed any priests who preyed on minors and young seminarians.
Trautman, who died Saturday at age 85 in St. Mary’s Home at Asbury Ridge in Erie, continued to defend his record in the months and years after the 2018 report was released.
At a fall 2018 meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, he urged his colleagues to not “be so naive as to accept every government report, every grand jury report, as being hopefully accurate or honest” and he also denied covering up for abusive priests during his time as an administrator in the Buffalo Diocese.
Current Erie Bishop Lawrence T. Persico said Trautman “gave himself totally to his role as bishop” and “did what he thought was the best he could do for the good of the people and the church.”
“His final years brought many trials. There will be those who say he should have done more when it came to clergy sexual abuse. At the same time, there will be those who say he received too much blame,” Persico said in a prepared statement. “As Pope Francis likes to say, we are all sinners. Certainly at this time, we can look at flaws and failures on anyone’s part. It’s easy to look at a life from today’s perspective rather than in its historical context. All of us could have done better, myself included.”
Trautman once described being a bishop as a joy, but “also a burden in many ways.”
Support Local Journalism
“You want to make sure that all your decisions, actions and statements are proper and in accord with the Church and will lead people to the Lord. You can’t please everyone,” he told the Erie Diocese newspaper in 2015.
A Buffalo native who was named auxiliary bishop in the Buffalo Diocese in 1985 by Pope John Paul II, Trautman moved on in 1990 to lead the Erie Diocese for 22 years.
He became nationally known for his work on the Catholic liturgy and in 2000 for barring former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, a pro-choice Republican considered a potential candidate for vice president at the time, from speaking at official Catholic functions in the Erie Diocese because of Ridge’s stance on abortion rights.
The 2018 grand jury report, which identified nearly 300 priests in six Pennsylvania dioceses who had abused more than 1,000 children, coincided with an unraveling clergy abuse scandal in the Buffalo Diocese, where Trautman was second-in-command in the 1970s and 1980s, when several priests faced molestation accusations.
Trautman told The News in 2019 he didn’t cover up for any abusive priests when he worked as chancellor and vicar general in Buffalo. He declined to comment on an allegation that in the early 1980s he had blamed a teenage boy for being abused by a priest. Trautman said he couldn’t remember meeting face-to face at diocese headquarters some 35 years ago with a boy who had accused the Rev. Michael Freeman of abuse.
The youngest of three children, Trautman grew up in North Buffalo as a member of St. Mark Church and studied for the priesthood at Diocesan Preparatory Seminary in Buffalo and Our Lady of the Angels Seminary at Niagara University.
He received a licentiate in sacred theology in 1962 from the University of Innsbruck in Austria and was ordained the same year. His first parish assignment was as administrator of St. Frances Cabrini in Collins Center, but he soon was back in Europe at the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome, where he assisted at the Second Vatican Council while working toward his doctoral degree in sacred theology and doing advanced studies in Scripture.
He taught Scripture and theology at St. John Vianney Seminary (now Christ the King Seminary in Aurora) from 1966 to 1973, when he was appointed chancellor.
Trautman frequently returned to Western New York, where he maintained close friendships with several priests, former seminary students and other area residents. Funeral arrangements were pending.