Rev. Al Sharpton scheduled to speak at worship service Thursday in Antioch Baptist Church

  Updated
Civil rights activist and Baptist minister the Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to speak at a worship service set for 7 p.m. Thursday in Antioch Baptist Church, 1327 Fillmore Ave., according to Masten District Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo.

The event, called "Prayer for Buffalo: Healing the East Side," is presented by the Baptist Ministers Conference of Buffalo & Vicinity. It is being held in the aftermath of a racially-motivated mass shooting Saturday at a Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue that left 10 people dead and three others wounded.

Wingo, who is the pastor at Antioch Baptist Church, said the worship service is open to the broader community, and is scheduled to be attended by Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown and other locally elected officials. 

Wingo said arrangements have been made for officers from the Buffalo Police Department to provide security for the event. 

