People die every day. And in the ordinary course of events, there's an established and delicate process for removing the deceased swiftly and sensitively from hospitals, nursing homes and residences.

But that process was shot to pieces during the Christmas week blizzard.

"It was terrible, absolutely terrible," said Brian K. Lewis, owner and funeral director for the Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home, which has two locations in East Buffalo.

Not only did 47 people in Western New York die due directly to blizzard conditions, but countless others died during that period due to normal factors of age and illness. The problem was, while the storm raged and wind, snow and abandoned cars blocked off street access for hours and then days, picking up the dead became impossible.

Family residences and nursing homes were left with deceased individuals in bedrooms. Hospital morgues began filling up. Police and National Guard were forced to take over body retrieval and release duties. Erie County began calling for additional, temporary storage trailers.

And funeral home staff, who normally retrieve bodies, were forced to either wait or come up with ever more creative ways to reach the dead.

"In my 40 years as a funeral director, I’ve never had a situation like that happen where I wasn’t able to pick up," said David Zabinski, owner and funeral director of Kolano Funeral Home in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.

During the blizzard and in the immediate aftermath, the difficult and dangerous work of body retrieval often fell to Buffalo police officers and other first responders instead of undertakers.

Local governments and the Erie County Health Department worked with area hospitals, which have their own morgues, so that bodies could be brought to the nearest hospitals for safekeeping. But as hospital and Medical Examiner's Office cadaver storage space began filling up, the deceased had to be taken elsewhere.

Many were ultimately brought to the Erie County Emergency Operations Center, where three cold storage trailers were parked, said County Executive Mark Poloncarz. The National Guard brought in the first two storage trailers with a body capacity of 10 each. But those filled so quickly that, eventually, the state had to send over a 40-body mobile morgue trailer from Rochester.

"The 40-person trailer never got completely full, but it got pretty close," Poloncarz said.

The deceased who arrived unidentified had fingerprints and other photos taken so that their names could eventually be found. The county put the National Guard in charge of receiving and releasing the dead.

Funeral home directors and staff were challenged to retrieve bodies as quickly as possible from wherever they were. But a hierarchy of retrieval priorities soon developed.

"If somebody passed in the hospital, you could buy some time," said Kevin M. Mason, who operates the Kevin M. Mason Funeral Home in Buffalo's Kaisertown neighborhood.

Hospitals had their own morgues, as did the Medical Examiner's Office and the Emergency Operations Center. Those individuals could be stored in safe, secure and refrigerated areas. Moreover, if individuals were suspected to have died as a direct result of the blizzard, their remains were taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy investigations, so the urgency to retrieve those bodies wasn't as great, Zabinski said.

But if someone had died in a nursing home or private residence, they presented immediate and serious challenges.

Lewis recalled one instance where an individual died at home under hospice care during the blizzard. There was no way the funeral home could reach the individual, so Lewis had to advise the family to quarantine the deceased in a bedroom with the window open a few inches to keep the room cool, and to shut the door and seal the bottom so the rest of the house could stay warm.

It took 2½ days for the funeral home to finally claim the remains. The side street where the house was located was still unplowed when his staff arrived so they had to park along the nearest main road.

"We had to carry the remains about a block and half down the street," he said.

Funeral home staff had to be extra careful on pickup runs. Even after the blizzard technically ended, abandoned cars still sat in the streets and many roads remained unplowed.

"You don’t want to be in an accident with the body in the van," Mason said.

Nursing homes, meanwhile, had to upend their traditional body removal policies. Typically, they require bodies to be removed from the facility within a few hours of passing and taken away inconspicuously through a side or rear entrance so they aren't seen by other nursing home residents, Mason said. But during and immediately after the storm, funeral home staff had to scramble to find any way in and out of these facilities.

Mason recalled when he and his staff arrived at one nursing home to pick up a deceased individual right after Christmas. They were able to pull up in front of the building, but the nursing home itself was still snowed in and the lot was unplowed. So his crew pulled a shovel out of their retrieval van and shoveled their way to the front door. That was the door they carried the body out.

Lewis said he was grateful he had recently bought a new pickup truck for his funeral home and had it outfitted with a $10,000 plow blade. Originally, he said, he got the truck and blade because the snowplowing service he hired kept arriving late. He decided to get rid of the service and plow his lot himself. Never did he imagine he'd wind up using the vehicle to retrieve the deceased, he said.

His funeral home wound up recovering about half a dozen deceased individuals during and after the blizzard. In one case, the retrieval truck was parked so far away that the deceased person had to be tied to a backboard that was fashioned into a makeshift sled and pulled to the retrieval truck.

"We had no choice," he said.

Even after remains were safely retrieved, he said, all the traditions and rites associated with burial and cremation were delayed after the storm. Churches were closed, cemetery roads remained buried, crematories were closed off, casket and and burial vault providers couldn't deliver.

"It was like a trickling down effect," Mason said. "It really, really affected everyone."

When one family asked when services might be held, he answered, "I have no idea."

Funeral home directors also had to console individuals who lost loved ones unexpectedly during the holidays, including those who froze to death as a direct result of the blizzard, they said. Both Lewis and Zabinski handled multiple cases of blizzard-related deaths.

Looking back, all the funeral home directors said they hope the blizzard experience is a one-time event because they don't know how they could have handled it any differently.

"I’ve been a funeral director for 40 years, and I’ve never had a situation like that happen," said Zabinski, a fourth-generation funeral home director. "Hopefully, it doesn’t happen again."