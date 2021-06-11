Retiring library director oversaw technology, pandemic challenges

"It's been beneficial to have had multiple experiences throughout my career," Jakubowski said. "It's such a complex operation that I think having that varied background truly helped me to become the library director I am today."

When Jakubowski started working as a librarian, digital materials had not yet begun to change the library system.

"The internet was this little-known resource, and not really present in the library," she said.

Today, the library is a vastly different place, she said.

"I have watched the library world evolve and transform," Jakubowski said. "The one constant in libraries today is change. The public's needs are constantly changing, and what resources are accessible to libraries is also constantly changing."

Jakubowski said the library is always seeking to achieve the right balance between physical and electronic materials.

She struggles with that, too.

"I have found a new love for electronic resources, but I'm still a diehard hold-the-book-in-your-hand, old-time librarian," she said.

The library still brings in tens of thousands of physical pieces of material annually, from books and magazines to DVDs, she said.