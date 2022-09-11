Retired Lackawanna detective chief never lost enthusiasm for police work

Joseph E. Leo really wanted to be a cop.

Starting in 1989, he worked for 21 months as a police officer in Lackawanna, his hometown. Then he and three other officers were laid off.

Undaunted, he found work as a patrol deputy in the Erie County Sheriff's Office, but 20 months later, he and several other deputies lost their jobs to budget reductions.

In 1992, Leo caught a break. He was rehired by Lackawanna. Now 30 years later, he has retired and those who know him say Leo never lost his enthusiasm for police work.

“I was making undercover buys of crack cocaine back in the 1990s and a dealer said to me, ‘Be careful, Leo is working and if he catches you, he will stretch you out,’ meaning confiscate the drugs and arrest me,” said Steven Nigrelli, recalling his early years in the State Police, where he now serves as the first deputy superintendent.

In other undercover buys in joint narcotics investigations in Lackawanna, Nigrelli says that Leo would be listening in on the transaction through a hidden radio transmitter and would know who the dealer was by the sound of his voice.

“In essence, if you were a criminal in Lackawanna, Joe Leo knew who you were,” Nigrelli said.

Leo said he was on a mission to battle the crack cocaine epidemic and make the streets safe.

“In one bust when we worked with the state police, we removed 30 street level dealers,” he said. “That took a lot of people off the streets.”

For 15 years, Leo, who rose to the rank of captain, said he and Detectives Allen Knszak and Paul Sojda worked as a team in the city’s narcotics squad, fighting a challenging reality that others were always ready to step in and sell drugs after arrests were made.

When he advanced to chief of detectives, Leo worked on a number of homicide investigations but was quick to credit his detectives when they solved cases.

“I surrounded myself with really good detectives and I’m proud of them,” said Leo, who recited the names of Detectives Brian Lakso, Rodney Pietras and Chuck Jaworski.

In one particularly violent case, a young woman was repeatedly stabbed by her estranged boyfriend. When the knife blade broke, Leo said the attacker found another knife and resumed stabbing the woman for a total of 39 times.

The case ended in a conviction and prison sentence of 20 years to life.

When a husband said an intruder had entered his home and attacked him and his wife with a knife, his explanation did not add up, Leo recalled of another case.

“There was blood everywhere, but no evidence that someone had entered or left the house,” Leo said. “It turned out the husband had stabbed himself after stabbing his wife to death.”

That case also ended in a conviction and sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Perhaps the biggest criminal case to occur in Lackawanna happened in 2002. A year after the Sept. 11 attacks, a federal investigation culminated in the arrests of the Lackawanna Six, who had traveled in the spring of 2001 to Afghanistan and trained with Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaeda, the terrorist group responsible for the attacks.

Leo and other members of the Lackawanna Police Department assisted in the arrests and conducting search warrants.

Familiar with the young men who were arrested, Leo said, “They went for religious reasons and got caught up in it, but I don’t think they went with the intention of becoming terrorists.”

The six individuals served federal prison sentences and were eventually released.

For Leo, a career in law enforcement enabled him to work in a job that he said offered respect and stability – once, of course, he got past the layoffs – and raise a family in his beloved Lackawanna.

And while Leo, 58, has retired from the department, he still works part-time security at Erie Community College’s downtown city campus.

But his main goal now, he says, is to golf, do a little bit of traveling “and enjoy life.”

Yet stepping out of the intense life of police work might not be so easy for Leo.

“At the end of his career,” Nigrelli said, “he had the same exuberance for the job as he did when he was a rookie.”