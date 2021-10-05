 Skip to main content
Retired faculty endows Anne Frank Project at Buffalo State with $1 million
A retired faculty member has endowed the Anne Frank Project at SUNY Buffalo State with $1 million, according to a statement on the college's website.

Donn Youngstrom, an associate professor of theater for 24 years until he retired in 2018, presented the Buffalo State College Foundation with the gift this summer. 

"His selfless act will have a ripple effect, elevating and amplifying AFP’s social justice messages to the campus community, the K–12 classrooms, and students on the other side of the world,” said Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner. 

Youngstrom was inspired to make the gift following an inheritance he received from his father, who died in 2020.

The funds will allow for the hiring of two part-time teaching artists to assist with the AFP in the Schools initiative; support high-profile keynote speakers for the annual social justice festival; and allow for the development a new AFP Global Learning Lab.

