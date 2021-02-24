Retired Buffalo bishops must pay for lawyers in defending against AG's lawsuit

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The diocese is required under bankruptcy rules to get court approval for any new expenditures, such as the hiring of outside professionals.

James’ lawsuit alleges that the diocese, as well as Malone and Grosz individually, protected more than two dozen priests accused of abuse by not referring their cases to the Vatican for potential removal from the priesthood, per the Catholic Church’s policies and procedures. While not seeking monetary damages, the lawsuit asks for a court injunction that would allow for five years of outside monitoring of the diocese’s efforts to investigate abuse allegations and enforce policies aimed at preventing a culture of protecting abusers.

Bucki said he found no reason to deny the diocese’s request to employ Jones Day.

“Because the diocese has shown that Jones Day does not hold or represent an adverse interest, is disinterested, and is otherwise qualified to provide representation, we must defer to the debtor in its selection of counsel,” the judge said in his order.