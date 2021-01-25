Resurgence Brewing to close Niagara Street taproom

Resurgence Brewing Co., a seven-year-old craft beer company, announced Monday that it would close its original Niagara Street taproom to focus on other opportunities, including its year-old brewery and taproom on Chicago Street.
In a social media post on Facebook, the microbrewery said it will “continue to share the Resurgence experience with you at our Chicago Street taproom” at the Cooperage, located at 55 Chicago across from the Buffalo River, but had decided to close the West Side site “after an amazing 7 years operating on Niagara Street.”
Company founder and owner Jeff Ware said the brewery's lease was up on Niagara.
"We really do not need to have two taprooms within a couple of miles of each other," Ware said.
While the company had maintained its "testing" or research and development center there for limited production, he said the remaining brewing equipment at that building is "too small for us now" and "awkward" in size.
"It’s better suited for someone else that’s at that stage for their development, and we have grown past that," Ware said. "Chicago Street is good for producing large amounts of beer. Niagara was good for small-batch tap stuff, but we don’t need that."
So instead of renewing the lease and "reworking that entire building," Ware said it made more sense to "let that lease expire and then look at other opportunities that better suit our needs."
According to the Facebook post, the taproom at 1250 Niagara will remain open through 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. The brewery posted “farewell hours” for Feb. 3-6, until 10 p.m. each night.
Over two dozen people had commented within an hour, many expressing sadness over the loss of the taproom and beer garden. “Chicago St. is gorgeous but Niagara St. will always be my favorite,” one woman wrote.
Ware said the company will use Chicago Street as its production facility and flagship operation, while looking for another location for a smaller taproom "that is appropriate for testing."
He said they're "exploring other opportunities" in the Greater Buffalo area. "It's been difficult to vet stuff for the past year, so we've been kind of sitting on our hands."
That's not the case with its beer sales, though. Ware said the company has been "selling a lot more beer" in the Buffalo and Rochester areas than in past years, and expects that to "keep going along as everything opens back up."
Resurgence also is gaining traction outside those markets, and preparing to ship more beer out of the area. In particular, it's planning to start distribution in Syracuse, Albany and New York City markets, hopefully by the second quarter, he said.
"We're just waiting for the world to open back up," he said. "It doesn't make sense to ship a bunch of kegs down to Manhattan when nobody is drinking beer."
Production volume grew last year to 5,000 barrels, despite the pandemic, and Ware said the goal for 2021 is 12,000 barrels.
"A lot of that groundwork is already laid. We’re just waiting for the right opportunities. The markets that we’re in are seeing significant growth," he said.
Resurgence’s decision demonstrates the evolution of the brewery from a startup operation in a more remote area of the city to a more mature company closer to downtown and along the waterfront.
Founded by Ware and his wife, Erin, in June 2014, but born out of the couple’s time working earlier in a craft brewery in New York City, Resurgence started in the former home of Sterling Engine Co.
But the popularity of its beer and the rapid growth of the microbrew industry locally meant that the brewery topped out its production capacity within a year of opening and needed more space for parties and a kitchen. That began a search that culminated with the former E.B. Holmes Machinery Co. complex on Chicago Street, which Ellicott Development Co. had purchased and was redeveloping. Appropriately enough, E.B. Holmes had produced wooden barrels.
Resurgence opened its much larger production facility and taproom, as well as a banquet and events center, in 2019, using the 10,000-square-foot Pattern Building – which is all that remains of the original E.B. Holmes complex – as well as a 15,000-square-foot addition on one side that houses its beer garden.