Resurgence Brewing to close Niagara Street taproom

According to the Facebook post, the taproom at 1250 Niagara will remain open through 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. The brewery posted “farewell hours” for Feb. 3-6, until 10 p.m. each night.

Over two dozen people had commented within an hour, many expressing sadness over the loss of the taproom and beer garden. “Chicago St. is gorgeous but Niagara St. will always be my favorite,” one woman wrote.

Ware said the company will use Chicago Street as its production facility and flagship operation, while looking for another location for a smaller taproom "that is appropriate for testing."

He said they're "exploring other opportunities" in the Greater Buffalo area. "It's been difficult to vet stuff for the past year, so we've been kind of sitting on our hands."

That's not the case with its beer sales, though. Ware said the company has been "selling a lot more beer" in the Buffalo and Rochester areas than in past years, and expects that to "keep going along as everything opens back up."

Resurgence also is gaining traction outside those markets, and preparing to ship more beer out of the area. In particular, it's planning to start distribution in Syracuse, Albany and New York City markets, hopefully by the second quarter, he said.