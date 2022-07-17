Restringing a flagpole turns into flap over Cheektowaga highway crew on private property

The Cheektowaga Town Board will look into a complaint that a town highway crew assigned to a bucket truck restrung rope on a flagpole on private property, a councilman said.

What happened at the property in May doesn't appear to be an isolated occurrence.

"Too much of this stuff has been buried, and I commend the people that finally came forward," Councilman Jerry Kaminski said at Tuesday's Town Board meeting. "This is taxpayers' money that has been wasted for years."

Highway Superintendent Mark Wegner said there was nothing wrong with what the town crew did.

The owner of the property on Borden Road called and asked if the town could restring his flag pole because the rope had broken over the winter.

"All they did was they reached over and put the rope on so the guy can fly the American flag. This is just ridiculous," Wegner said. "We've helped out a lot of people, if we can reach it."

Wegner, who has been highway superintendent for 14 years, said he does not say yes to every request.

"A lady wanted us to put a flag pole up for her. We don’t put flagpoles up, but if you need the rope put in and we can reach it, we’ll help you," Wegner said.

Attorney Paul D. Weiss, who represents the highway workers' union, raised the Borden Road work at the Town Board meeting. In May, a member of the public took video of the flagpole assistance, Weiss said. The practice of town workers doing work on private property has been going on for several years, Weiss said.

There are similar photographs at the same location in 2020, and town crews also installed a light on the pole, he said.

Employees did not say anything because they feared retribution, according to Weiss.

"Our members are afraid to come forward, so they didn't," he said.

Kaminski said he was shocked that Wegner acknowledged doing work for private citizens with town crews and trucks.

"It's taxpayer money," he said.

Weiss said the state constitution prohibits the practice, and the state Comptroller's Office has issued an opinion stating that a town is not authorized to use its highway department employees to perform non-municipal work on private property.

Wegner denied his department retaliates against workers.

"No, that's not true," he said. "Anything that we do and they don't like it, they go right to the press."

Wegner said there is nothing wrong with what the town did on Borden Road, and he accused the union of trying to make an issue of it to influence contract negotiations.

"This is what they do to get a contract, and it's not going to help them get a contract," Wegner said.

Greg Magnuszewski, president of the Town of Cheektowaga Employees Association, said some highway employees have bid on jobs in other town departments because they don't like the dynamics in the Highway Department.

"Three to four people in the last four months left because they couldn’t work in that environment any more," Magnuszewski said.

Magnuszewski and Weiss said the issue of town employees working on private property has nothing to do with negotiations. The union's contract expired Dec. 31, 2019, and the two sides are at an impasse. A session with a mediator with the Public Employment Relations Board is scheduled later this month.