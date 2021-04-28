Restrictions on restaurants to be lifted next month

The curfew on restaurants in New York State will end next month.

Starting May 17, the midnight cutoff on serving food and beverages in outdoor dining areas will be lifted, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced today. The curfew will be lifted for indoor dining areas May 31.

Also, the 1 a.m. curfew for catered events where guests have proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test will be lifted starting May 17. The curfew will be lifted for all catered events May 31.

"Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world," Cuomo said in a news release. "To be clear: we will only be able to maintain this progress if everyone gets the Covid vaccine."

The governor said catered events at residences can resume May 3, as long as the events are staffed by a professional, licensed caterer, permitted by the municipality and adhere to health and safety guidance. The events had been limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

And starting May 3, the guidance for dancing that had fixed dance zones for each table will be aligned with neighboring states to require social distancing and masks.