Restrictions on restaurants to be lifted next month
Restrictions on restaurants to be lifted next month

Wok & Roll restaurant

The dinning room at Wok & Roll restaurant on Sheridan Drive in Amherst on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

 Robert Kirkham

The curfew on restaurants in New York State will end next month.

Starting May 17, the midnight cutoff on serving food and beverages in outdoor dining areas will be lifted, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced today. The curfew will be lifted for indoor dining areas May 31.

Also, the 1 a.m. curfew for catered events where guests have proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test will be lifted starting May 17. The curfew will be lifted for all catered events May 31.

"Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world," Cuomo said in a news release. "To be clear: we will only be able to maintain this progress if everyone gets the Covid vaccine."

The governor said catered events at residences can resume May 3, as long as the events are staffed by a professional, licensed caterer, permitted by the municipality and adhere to health and safety guidance. The events had been limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

And starting May 3, the guidance for dancing that had fixed dance zones for each table will be aligned with neighboring states to require social distancing and masks. 

The governor also said indoor seating at bars in New York City will resume May 3.

"We know the Covid positivity rate is a function of our behavior, and over the last year New Yorkers have remained disciplined and continued with the practices we know work to stop the spread of the virus," Cuomo said. "Everything we've been doing is working – all the arrows are pointing in the right direction and now we're able to increase economic activity even more."

