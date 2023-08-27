A judge has granted the Town of Cheektowaga a temporary restraining order to block New York City and government contractor DocGo from sending any more asylum-seekers to Cheektowaga hotels.

Three hotels being used as long-term housing for asylees are in violation of town code because they are essentially acting as homeless shelters, which are not permitted under town zoning laws, Cheektowaga officials argued.

Erie County Legislator Tim Meyers, whose district includes Cheektowaga, said he doesn't see why Cheektowaga has been the only town in the county to take in the migrants sent by New York City.

"I've said all along that it's totally unfair that one community should feel all the burden, all the stress and the financial stress on those school districts and so on," he said. "I mean, this is a big county, they've come to one town."

Meyers knocked on doors Sunday to discuss the issue with his constituents, and said many were concerned about asylum-seekers being housed in town after two separate asylees were accused of a rape and a sexual assault at local hotels.

"Everybody wants to help everybody and be humanitarian. But we have an elderly population. We have schools. We have retired people," he said. "They shouldn't be living in fear and worried about things."

Cheektowaga will ask Monday for the restraining order to be extended.

"This is going through the town level and the courts. I'm assuming this is going to take a little while to get this all figured out," Meyers said. "Hopefully, they will also take them to some other municipalities."

Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro, whose district also includes parts of Cheektowaga, said his phone has been "ringing off the hook" with calls from concerned town residents.

"Cheektowaga has risen up against the whole premise of having any migrants in their town without a plan," he said. "Again, it's not that they're against the actual people trying to seek a better life. It's about who's paying for it."

Housing asylum-seekers has already impacted residents' quality of life, he said, with police incidents increasing at the hotels, as well as incidences of loitering and panhandling. He shared a list of the incidents from Cheektowaga police.

"The taxpayers that live in Cheektowaga had no say-so," Todaro said.

Around 570 asylum-seekers are living in three hotels in Cheektowaga. Since June, more than a dozen busloads of asylum-seekers have traveled to Western New York from New York City because the city is running out of room for the tens of thousands of asylees sent from the country’s southern border. More than 200 migrants residing in one of the hotels, on Dingens Street, are in the process of moving to a hotel in Amherst.

Todaro said he hears from Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski and Cheektowaga Chief of Police Brian Gould about the issue daily.

"They looked at all the legal ways to do it," Todaro said. "On my part, I looked into the properties where everyone was staying. I discovered that property on Dingens Street was in arrears for thousands of dollars (in taxes)."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had already declared earlier this month that he would put a "pause" on the acceptance of any new asylum-seekers from New York City to Erie County, in the aftermath of the rape and sexual assault.

"We were assured of the safety, security and proper screening by New York City through DocGo. Clearly that hasn't been done. Refugee agencies, local workers and others should not and cannot work under the present security conditions," Poloncarz said at a news conference earlier this month. "New York City needs to fix this."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has agreed not to send further asylees to Erie County, Poloncarz said.

DocGo is the company responsible for providing basic services to asylum-seekers in New York City, as well as placing them elsewhere in the state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday said she had sent President Biden a letter asking him to expedite work permits for migrants and provide financial resources to help care for the estimated 100,000 asylum-seekers who have come to the state in the last year, mostly to New York City.

"The reality is that we’ve managed thus far without substantive support from Washington, and despite the fact that this is a national, and indeed an inherently federal issue,” Hochul said.

The asylum-seekers living in the Cheektowaga hotels have temporary legal status in the United States while their asylum petitions are pending. The costs for transportation, housing, food and other resettlement expenses for the migrants sheltered in Western New York are being paid for by New York City and coordinated through DocGo.

Local refugee resettlement organizations, such as Jericho Road and Journey’s End, are handling intake and helping with immigration legal assistance.