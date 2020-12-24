 Skip to main content
Restaurants seek court relief from Covid-19 safety precautions
Outdoor dining (copy)

Jose Castaneda, left, owner of Aguacates Mexican Bar and Grill and Alan Audlo, right, remove the outside dining area from in front of the restaurant on Elmwood Avenue in November.

 Mark Mulville

An attorney for more than 30 Buffalo area restaurants filed a legal action Thursday asking for a relaxation of state Covid-19 safety precautions.

State regulations that restrict “orange zone” restaurants – including many in Erie County – to outdoor dining only are “terrorizing, punishing” and causing “irreparable harm” to the restaurant industry, said Amherst attorney Steven M. Cohen in an action filed in State Supreme Court.

Cohen said Thursday afternoon that he was hoping to get his case before a judge who would issue a preliminary injunction relaxing the dining restrictions, either on Christmas day or soon after.

The legal action alleged that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and other state officials have acted in “clear violation” of their powers during the pandemic. He said no Covid-19 cases have been traced to any of the 30-plus restaurants he represents.

Cuomo has repeatedly stated that he felt obligated to enact the regulations to protect the public from the spread of Covid-19.

