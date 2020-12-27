Restaurants, salons receive greatest number of Erie County 'Back to Business' grants

Businesses in ZIP codes rated distressed or highly distressed increased their scores by 25 or 20 points, depending on the ZIP code they were in. Minority-owned businesses added 25 points to their score, and women-owned businesses added 20 points. And applicants who were veterans with service-connected disabilities added 10 points. Businesses mandated to be closed at the time they applied, such as movie theaters, added 10 points to their score.

All eligible applicants with a score of five points or higher received grants, the county said.

Grants were awarded to applicants with a score of zero if they were classified as restaurants, retail and consumer goods, spas and salons, and gym and fitness, or if they had lost more than 50% of their revenue due to Covid-19 and had not received other financial aid. Those applicants received partial grants.

Lauren Baynes, vice president of portfolio management and selection at 43North, said even a $2,500 grant is a "significant sum" for a microbusiness. "That represents a piece of equipment they couldn't purchase before, or rent for one month, or payroll for one month," she said.

But Poloncarz said the Back to Business grants are meant to be only short-term help for small businesses.