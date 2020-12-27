Restaurants, salons receive greatest number of Erie County 'Back to Business' grants

Restaurants and food service businesses – battered by Covid-19 shutdowns – received the greatest number of grants under an Erie County program aimed at helping small businesses survive the pandemic.
Of the 1,399 grants distributed by Erie County, 271 went to restaurants and food service businesses, followed by salons and barbershops, at 208, according to an analysis provided by 43North, the business competition organization that helped administer the county program.
In all, 1,399 small business shared a total of $19.2 million from the county’s “Back to Business” grant program. The funds, which came from the federal CARES Act, were distributed earlier this month, in amounts ranging from $2,500 to $45,000.
The program was swamped with over 5,000 applications, with requests for a combined $95 million. 43North partnered with Erie County to review applications for eligibility. The organization, which recruited CPAs and other volunteers from the financial sector to help review thousands of applications, said it used a scoring system to rate the applicants based on the county's priorities.
Forty three percent of the recipients were businesses which had not received loans under the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Eighty percent of the recipients reported losing more than 25% of their annual revenue; 59% were women-owned businesses, and 30% were minority-owned businesses.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz plans to submit the full list of grant awards to the Erie County Legislature on Monday.
To be eligible, businesses had to be based in Erie County, have 50 employees or less, recorded revenues between $10,000 and $7.5 million in 2019, and have significant revenue losses stemming from the pandemic.
Poloncarz said supporting businesses in distressed areas was a consideration in the criteria.
"Once you start losing businesses in areas that are distressed Census tracts, it's very difficult to replicate that business again," Poloncarz said.
Back to Business received 5,022 completed applications. Following reviews, 2,882 were determined eligible, and 1,399 of those applicants received grants. The median grant was $10,000.
Poloncarz said county officials did not decide which businesses were approved for grants, to avoid claims of favoritism.
"Decisions were not made based on politics, they were based on based on business need," he said.
43North said it used a scoring system to rate applicants, with a maximum of 90 points and a low of -30. All the applicants started with a score of zero.
A business that had received a Paycheck Protection Program loan had their score reduced by 10 points, and reduced by an additional 10 points if the PPP amount met or exceeded their total losses. Applicants who lost less than 25% of their total revenues lost 10 points, and some industries, including strip clubs, pawn shops and vape outlets, were denied outright.
Businesses in ZIP codes rated distressed or highly distressed increased their scores by 25 or 20 points, depending on the ZIP code they were in. Minority-owned businesses added 25 points to their score, and women-owned businesses added 20 points. And applicants who were veterans with service-connected disabilities added 10 points. Businesses mandated to be closed at the time they applied, such as movie theaters, added 10 points to their score.
All eligible applicants with a score of five points or higher received grants, the county said.
Grants were awarded to applicants with a score of zero if they were classified as restaurants, retail and consumer goods, spas and salons, and gym and fitness, or if they had lost more than 50% of their revenue due to Covid-19 and had not received other financial aid. Those applicants received partial grants.
Lauren Baynes, vice president of portfolio management and selection at 43North, said even a $2,500 grant is a "significant sum" for a microbusiness. "That represents a piece of equipment they couldn't purchase before, or rent for one month, or payroll for one month," she said.
But Poloncarz said the Back to Business grants are meant to be only short-term help for small businesses.
"This was to be a stopgap measure to help the community get through these very difficult times until such time as the federal government could come in, because it's really the federal government's responsibility," he said.