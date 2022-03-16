Restaurants ready to face challenge of feeding the masses at NCAA Tournament

Ninety minutes.
That’s about all the time downtown restaurants will have to get thousands of people fed and then back into KeyBank Center between the first and second sessions of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Thursday.
It’s a challenge, maybe the biggest these establishments will face all year – or until the tournament comes back in 2026.
But local restaurant owners say they’re up for it.
“We’ve learned from our mistakes in past years, and we think we’ve got this thing down now,” said Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara. “This is truly the shot in the arm that our tourism and hospitality industry has been waiting for.”
For one, since the last time the city hosted the tournament, in 2017, there are now additional bars and restaurants in the area that will help with the flow of thousands of people looking for a place to eat and drink in between sessions.
There will also be some food trucks parked close by the arena to serve fans and ease the hectic between-session crunch.
Volunteers will be out on the street Thursday to direct visitors about where to go, especially between sessions.
The Chippewa Alliance will have volunteers directing fans to local establishments and offer transportation. Visit Buffalo Niagara will be tweeting updates and helpful tips of where to go and what downtown establishments have open tables.
Helping the situation will be ride-hailing services, like Uber and Lyft, that weren’t around the last time the tournament was in Buffalo, giving fans additional transportation options.
“It is really a coordinated, highly involved community effort to get people in and out in that time,” Kaler said.
Even as bars and restaurants still face employee shortages, they are poised to take advantage of this opportunity, Kaler said. Some Buffalo breweries have even created a beer specifically for the tournament, he said.
“They’re really jazzed up about getting back to that sort of normalcy for our hospitality industry,” Kaler said.
Restaurants are gearing up for moving people in and out quickly by paring down their menus and adding new service options.
While many are dealing with staff shortages in a job market that makes it hard to hire all the workers needed to fill open positions, they're treating the tournament as an all-hands-on-deck event.
Those willing to plunk down a hefty sum to leave their vehicles in the center of Buffalo March Madness will find restaurants and taprooms within walking distance more plentiful than ever.
Jay Manno, owner of Soho on West Chippewa Street, said he told his employees a few months ago that he needs everyone working during the tournament.
Support Local Journalism
Hofbräuhaus, one of the new restaurants that’s opened since the last time March Madness was in Buffalo, will offer a limited menu – as suggested by tournament organizers – and set up remote bars, including one outside, said Brian Windschitl, chief operating officer at the Scott Street restaurant, which opened last year.
Temperatures are expected to reach 60-plus on Thursday to kick off the tournament, a boon for establishments with patio and outside settings.
Hofbräuhaus already has a few large reservations, including a single one for 300 people, Windschitl said.
“We’re really built for volume here,” Windschitl said. “Whoever can work, will, and we’ll do the best we can to take care of the people that come in.”
The timing
Here’s how Thursday works: There are four first-round games, played in a pair of two-game sessions, one in the afternoon and one in the evening.
Providence plays South Dakota State starting 12:40 p.m. and then Iowa vs. Richmond is slated to begin at 3:10 p.m., barring the first game going into overtime or lasting longer than expected. That game will likely end around 5:15 p.m. and the arena gets cleared out.
That’s when the real fun starts and restaurants and bars welcoming in an overflow of guests will be tested to their fullest.
The arena will allow fans back inside for the night session, which begins at 6:50 p.m. with UConn vs. New Mexico State, followed by Arkansas playing Vermont. The winners meet on Saturday, with start times to be determined.
Tickets remain available
There are more than 16,000 tickets sold for the first two sessions and over 17,000 sold for session three on Saturday, so despite the tournament not selling out for the first of the seven times it has been in Buffalo, there will still be quite a few people roaming the streets of the city before, between and after games. The tournament is expected to have an economic impact of around $7.5 million for the local economy.
Visitors to the city can also take in the expansion of Canalside with the carousel and Explore & More children’s museum, new hotels, and a refurbished streetscape on Chippewa Street. Kaler said he is looking forward to hearing visitors’ reactions to Buffalo and what it offers in hospitality and sites, as well as the people.
“There will be a tremendous economic impact for the City of Buffalo. With over 17,000 fans here to watch the games, that will be great for the city,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.
Also, since it is St. Patrick’s Day, an assortment of restaurants like Hofbräuhaus will offer Irish-themed music and entertainment for Thursday.
“We’re very happy for stuff like this,” Windschitl said. “Any reason to get people downtown to start experiencing it and actually find out it is easy to park down here and easy to get around.”
Parking suggestions
One of the complaints from previous tournaments has been the price gouging that occurs at parking lots looking to capitalize on the big event and large crowds that the tournament will bring downtown. This especially goes for the lots closest and most conveniently situated to the arena.
Kaler is suggesting that drivers coming to the arena try to use the parking ramps outside of the surface lots that are in close proximity of the arena. They should have spaces available and may not charge the high prices of parking lots closer to the arena. Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps is offering a $2 an hour parking fee before 5 p.m. on Thursday, with a maximum cost of $9.
Walking from ramps like the Robert B. Adam Ramp, a few blocks away from the arena on Washington Street, will be one option for fans. Taking the Metro Rail to the arena is another option for fans parking farther away from KeyBank Center.