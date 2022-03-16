Restaurants ready to face challenge of feeding the masses at NCAA Tournament

That’s when the real fun starts and restaurants and bars welcoming in an overflow of guests will be tested to their fullest.

The arena will allow fans back inside for the night session, which begins at 6:50 p.m. with UConn vs. New Mexico State, followed by Arkansas playing Vermont. The winners meet on Saturday, with start times to be determined.

Tickets remain available

There are more than 16,000 tickets sold for the first two sessions and over 17,000 sold for session three on Saturday, so despite the tournament not selling out for the first of the seven times it has been in Buffalo, there will still be quite a few people roaming the streets of the city before, between and after games. The tournament is expected to have an economic impact of around $7.5 million for the local economy.

Visitors to the city can also take in the expansion of Canalside with the carousel and Explore & More children’s museum, new hotels, and a refurbished streetscape on Chippewa Street. Kaler said he is looking forward to hearing visitors’ reactions to Buffalo and what it offers in hospitality and sites, as well as the people.