Restaino announces playground on Garden Avenue in Niagara Falls
Restaino announces playground on Garden Avenue in Niagara Falls

LOCAL-Restaino-inauguration-CANTILLON (copy)

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino.

 Sharon Cantillon/News file photo

A playground is under construction at 1031 Garden Ave., Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino announced Monday.

A $50,000 state grant for the project was announced in 2018. The project had not come to fruition, Restaino said.

Pavement removal on the site began Monday, after a city crew had removed trees and overgrown bushes from the parcel.

The playground is targeted for completion by the end of this summer.

“This has been an area of concern for residents for some time,” Restaino said in a news release.

“We’re pleased to be able to move this project forward, revitalizing an area that has not been used to its greatest potential, and providing a safe space for children to play in this section of the Niagara Falls community," Restaino said.

