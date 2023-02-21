Two people say flames came out of an eastbound Norfolk Southern train as it passed through North Buffalo on Feb. 13.

Jean Dickson, a retired University at Buffalo librarian, and her friend Phil Banaszak say that's what they saw from Dickson's Crescent Avenue home as the train moved along the Beltline tracks at 10:18 p.m. that Monday night.

"Phil said, 'Look at that!' " Dickson said. "I looked, and sure enough we both saw flames 4 feet high coming from the top of what appeared to be a box car, maybe two or three cars behind the engine."

"One of my concerns is that a flame could ignite a tank car like the ones in Ohio," Dickson said, referring to the Norfolk Southern freight train derailment on Feb. 3 that spewed toxic chemicals into the air and water in East Palestine, near the Pennsylvania border.

Dickson called 911 and then notified the Buffalo Fire Department, concerned there could be toxic or flammable chemicals aboard. She also reached out to CSX and Norfolk Southern, the primary freight companies that travel through Buffalo, in an attempt to find out what occurred, but received no answers.

In a recording made available by Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, the Fire Department dispatcher spoke to an employee for Norfolk Southern who identified himself as "a manager of the railroad" and said the train was headed to the Cheektowaga rail yard. Though not familiar with what Dickson and Banaszak had reported seeing, the railroad official suggested what was seen were sparks and not an actual fire.

"A few engines once in a blue moon shoot sparks out the top, and it looks like fire shooting up," he said.

Banaszak said he found that hard to believe.

"It wasn't sparks going on," he said. "This was more like a concentrated ball of fire."

After repeated attempts to reach Norfolk Southern, the company issued a one-sentence response Tuesday: "We have no reports of a car on fire."

Two secondslong videos recorded on security cameras from two other homes on Crescent appear to show flames as the train passes through the dark, but are inconclusive.

"Apparently residents in Ohio saw fire on the train when it passed 20 miles before the derailment. Even a small non-chemical fire, though, traveling at 30 mph along the Beltline could cause a brush fire that could spread to garages or houses."

Susan Peterson, whose home camera picked up one of the images, said she is concerned about what happened and what could occur in the future.

"It makes me a bit nervous to live that close to the tracks when we have kids and dogs," Peterson said.

"I don't know what caused the fire on the train car that passed my house, nor do I know what stopped it – the railroad industry is not sufficiently transparent for me or my neighbors to find those answers," she said. "I'm grateful that our community has not seen an accident similar to the one in East Palestine, but how close are we to that fate?"

Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday called for rail companies to speed up the use of more puncture-resistant tank cars that carry volatile or toxic substances. The DOT mandated their use by 2025, but Congress delayed the deadline until 2029. He also wants Congress to require trains carrying hazardous materials to be equipped with a higher-level, electronically controlled braking system, and to raise the maximum amount of fines for safety violations.

Buttigieg also said the DOT is considering revising its classification of certain toxic and volatile chemicals. The derailed Norfolk Southern train, which carried 20 different chemicals on it, was not considered a "high hazard flammable train," which requires certain safety protocols be followed.

"We can't treat these disasters as inevitable or as a cost of doing business," Buttigieg said Monday. "There's a window of opportunity with Congress now after what happened in East Palestine that I do not think existed before, and we aim to use that window of opportunity to raise the bar" on safety.

Jana Hunt, who has lived on Crescent for 67 years, said there was a time going back to the 1960s when coal-fired engines would belch sparks and burning cinders onto the overgrown track bed.

"A few times every summer, on a hot dry day, you would see and smell smoke drifting as the vegetation began to burn, and the cry of 'fire on the tracks!' would start rolling down this side of the street," Hunt said. "Everyone would rush into their backyards to hose down their garages and the section of railroad property behind them.

"It was quite thrilling to bored children, but not so much to the adults, I'm sure."