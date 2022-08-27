Residents say Battaglia Demolition is not paying enough under settlement

Peabody Street residents in Buffalo's Seneca Babcock neighborhood on Friday said Battaglia Demolition is not paying enough in fines under a settlement agreement the owner of the former waste transfer site signed Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court.

Battaglia Jr. will have to pay a $50,000 penalty, but that could rise to $1 million if he fails to clean up the property or abide by future use restrictions on the site.

Owner of Buffalo debris processing facility agrees to clean up site, pay $50,000 fine A judge has ordered Battaglia to remove all concrete debris and other solid waste from the property within four months and to create green space on part of the site.

However, some residents insist it is not enough considering the damage it caused to their quality of life.

"We deserve better after living with silica dust all over our houses and in our houses," said Diane Lemanski, a lifelong Seneca Babcock resident.

"For 20 years, you couldn't even sit in my yard. I couldn't enjoy my porch. I couldn't open my windows," Lemanski added.

Another resident, John Wagner, called the settlement a slap in the face.

“When my mother was alive and on oxygen, she could not even sit in the yard due to the dust and noise, could not even have dignity to enjoy our property," Wagner said in a statement released by the Clean Air Coalition Friday.

Lemanski, in a telephone interview with The Buffalo News on Friday, said she and her neighbors have also been forced to deal with diesel fumes from constant truck traffic, along with the presence of rats and damage to the foundations their houses from constant shaking from the illegal crushing operation. Now they just want justice for all that they have had to endure since 2009 when Battaglia Demolition began its concrete operation on the site at 1037 Seneca St.

A lawsuit was filed in 2016 by the Attorney General's Office and the Department of Environmental Conservation in State Supreme Court that included 30 affidavits from neighborhood residents complaining about the facility. Two years later, a judge in the case ruled in the state's favor, ordering Battaglia to shut down his operations. The judge said she would conduct a hearing to determine what penalties Battaglia must pay.

A year after asking a judge to order Battaglia Demolition to pay the state $20 million in penalties, the Attorney General's Office and DEC this week announced a settlement of their lawsuit that required Battaglia to clean up any remaining debris, trash and concrete within 120 days and pay $50,000 in penalties.

Jack Sanchez, a lawyer for Battaglia, on Friday described the settlement negotiation process as difficult.

"The settlement calls for fairly extensive work to the property. It's going to make the property look better than it ever has, probably," Sanchez said.

In addition to a full clean-up of the site, the settlement calls for Battaglia to create a buffer of new green space between the property and neighborhood. It also bars any future industrial uses for the property.

Despite that, Lemanski expressed skepticism. She said she would like to see the property held by a Land Trust as green space.

"I think after 20 years, we deserve the peace and quiet," she said.