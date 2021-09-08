Residents invited to forums on federal block grant funds

Low- to moderate-income residents in parts of Erie County are being invited to add their input at three public hearings scheduled for next week on how federal block grant funds ought to be spent in their communities.

The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning Wednesday announced the upcoming citizen forums, which are intended to help determine the needs and priorities of low- to moderate-income residents who live within the Erie County Community Development Block Grant Consortium, which comprises 34 municipalities. The consortium excludes the City of Buffalo, the towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Hamburg and Tonawanda, as well as their villages, all of which receive their own federal funding, according to county officials.

“By participating in these public forums residents are able to advocate for what is important to them, add their own voice to the community discussion, and let officials know what they value right in their own neighborhoods,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz in a statement Wednesday.

“Citizen input can impact how our communities look and function for years to come so it is important that we hear from as many people as possible, and I encourage residents to attend and make their voices and concerns heard,” Poloncarz added.

The public forums are scheduled for: