Residents invited to forums on federal block grant funds

Low- to moderate-income residents in parts of Erie County are being invited to add their input at three public hearings scheduled for next week on how federal block grant funds ought to be spent in their communities.
The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning Wednesday announced the upcoming citizen forums, which are intended to help determine the needs and priorities of low- to moderate-income residents who live within the Erie County Community Development Block Grant Consortium, which comprises 34 municipalities. The consortium excludes the City of Buffalo, the towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Hamburg and Tonawanda, as well as their villages, all of which receive their own federal funding, according to county officials.
“By participating in these public forums residents are able to advocate for what is important to them, add their own voice to the community discussion, and let officials know what they value right in their own neighborhoods,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz in a statement Wednesday.
“Citizen input can impact how our communities look and function for years to come so it is important that we hear from as many people as possible, and I encourage residents to attend and make their voices and concerns heard,” Poloncarz added.
The public forums are scheduled for:
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the courtroom at Tonawanda City Hall, 200 Niagara St., City of Tonawanda.
• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road, Lackawanna.
• 7 p.m. Thursday, in the Village of Springville Public Safety Campus, 65 Franklin St., Springville.
The aim of the forums is to provide an opportunity to increase citizen awareness and participation in the consortium's federal community development program. The forums allow the public, along with agency advocates to offer suggestions and information on the needs of these populations to county and municipal officials.
Affordable housing and housing needs for the homeless, elderly, disabled and severely ill populations, along with those in public housing will also be discussed at the forums. Other prime topics for discussion will include community and economic development needs of the communities in the consortium, such as transportation, jobs, community facilities and infrastructure, county officials said.
The information gathered at the forums will assist the county’s Department of Environment and Planning in preparing the 2022 Community Development application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
There will also be a review of Community Development Program Performance, as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Information obtained from the meetings will be used to formulate the Erie County Consortium's Community Development 2022 Action Plan. The update process will occur in early 2022, county officials said.