Richard Hyde fears the worst when he looks at the crumbling concrete stanchions that support the CSX railroad bridge spanning the Buffalo River.

He believes it is only a matter of time before the deteriorating structure collapses and chemical tank cars disgorge their hazardous contents into the river, poisoning wildlife and humans who depend on the fresh water that empties into nearby Lake Erie.

“I think the bridge is an accident waiting to happen. Day in and day out, the chemical cars go by,” said Hyde, a retired Buffalo firefighter who has spent his life beside the river in South Buffalo. “I’ve been trying for years to draw attention to this situation, but who would listen to me?”

Someone is listening.

Sen. Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat and the Senate majority leader, has sent a letter to the administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration requesting an independent investigation of that bridge, between Katherine and Smith streets, and others used by freight trains in Buffalo.

“Chemical freight is carried over this bridge every day and a failure on the bridge with a train on it could lead to catastrophic environmental effects in the river and public health impacts in nearby neighborhoods,” Schumer stated in his letter to FRA Administrator Amit Bose.

Hyde and other residents say railroad bridges elsewhere in East and South Buffalo are deteriorating with thick layers of rust on steel stanchions, cracked and crumbling concrete encasing their foundations, and stone walls oozing water and dirt through missing mortar joints.

Examples of the decay can be easily spotted at bridges over Swan, East Eagle and North Division streets.

Railroads are legally required to conduct annual inspections on their bridges. But if members of the public wanted to review the copies of the inspections, their efforts would be derailed. Railroad companies are not required to release the inspection reports to the public.

The FRA can request an inspection report, but with only four bridge inspection specialists on the agency staff for the entire country and more than 61,000 annual inspections conducted by railroads, FRA oversight of the bridges is cursory.

“FRA does not review every single bridge inspection carried out by privately owned railroads. Rather we assess the overall adequacy of railroad bridge management programs and audit bridge inspections where indicators suggest such review is warranted,” said Warren Flatau, an FRA spokesman.

According to the FRA’s 2021 enforcement report, the most recent available to the public, the agency cited only one railroad company that year for inadequate bridge safety standards. Iowa Traction Railway Co. was assessed a civil penalty of $4,000 for a bridge violation in Iowa. A spokesman for the rail company said the violation amounted to failing to file paperwork on time.

The Federal Highway Administration maintains a comprehensive public inventory of all highway bridges and their condition ratings that Americans can review online. But the public cannot get that type of information from the railroad administration, which says it does not even have a list of all railroad bridges in the nation.

Concern over railroad bridge safety in Buffalo and Western New York is understandable. There are more than 50 such bridges in Buffalo and a total of 546 railroad bridges in this region, making Western New York home to the most bridges in the state’s 10 regions.

Drawing additional attention to overall rail safety here was the Feb. 3 freight rail disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, where a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment resulted in a controlled burn of cancer-causing chemicals that sent plumes of black smoke into the community and resulted in evacuations and health concerns.

Ten days later in North Buffalo, residents living adjacent to railroad tracks spotted flames coming from a Norfolk Southern train. The freight railway company denied there was a fire and suggested residents might have seen “rail grinding,” which causes sparks as a rail car moves over tracks.

Most of the railroad bridges in Buffalo are owned by CSX.

In a statement to The Buffalo News seeking comment on deteriorating bridge conditions the newspaper observed, CSX said it exceeds “regulatory and legal mandates” when it comes to the structural soundness of its bridges.

CSX stated, “Bridges throughout our network are thoroughly inspected using detailed protocols by dedicated inspectors. The track structure on the bridges is inspected and monitored periodically each week. Any issues are immediately reported and promptly addressed.”

The railroad did not answer questions about specific bridge conditions observed by The News. But CSX said it has provided its annual letter to New York State certifying that in 2022 all of its bridges in the state had been inspected.

Are looks deceiving?

When Nathan Marton, Buffalo’s commissioner of public works, parks and streets, was shown a video of retired firefighter Hyde rubbing a piece of driftwood against a sidewall of CSX’s Buffalo River bridge, causing concrete to crumble, he said, “That’s something that should be looked at and I will bring it to the attention of CSX.”

Concrete stanchions in the river supporting the bridge also appear to be crumbling. Vertical shafts of rebar, used to strengthen concrete, are exposed and steel pilings shielding stanchions from the river’s current are rusting or missing.

Rust on steel stanchions and the undersides of bridge decks elsewhere in East and South Buffalo does not necessarily mean the structural integrity of those bridges is compromised, Marton said.

“A little rust is normal, but more significant rusting could be an area of concern,” he said.

The Association of American Railroads, an industry trade group, points out on its website that railroad bridges should not be judged by their outward appearance.

“Although the FRA and the freight rail industry take concerns about a railroad bridge’s appearance seriously, it is important to know that cosmetic appearance of a railroad bridge rarely has anything to do with its structural integrity,” its website states.

The association also states that it has been almost 60 years since a railroad bridge collapsed and caused a fatality.

But that is of little comfort to residents who see these rusty and crumbling bridges day in and day out.

“The foundation of this bridge looks like it is going to fall down at any time. They need to come and fix it,” said Pascha Mann, who lives several houses away from the East Eagle Street bridge. “It’s getting worse and I’m worried because the bridge gets a lot of traffic.”

Western New York’s rail mishaps have generally been limited to derailments.

But two 30-ton pieces of concrete collapsed from the sidewall of a railroad bridge in Syracuse in July 2018.

Later that same month, a section of a railroad bridge in Ridgefield Park, N.J., collapsed into a creek.

In response to the Syracuse collapse, Schumer in 2018 called for a doubling of the FRA’s railroad bridge inspection specialists to 12. The FRA requested the funding to hire more inspectors, but the money was not allocated by Congress.

Since then, the number of bridge inspection specialists has dropped from six to four because of unfilled vacancies, according to the FRA.

For years, Schumer, one of the most powerful politicians in Washington, has made little headway in improving railroad bridge safety as far as FRA inspections go. He cites a lack of bipartisan support for the inability to secure funding for more specialists, which he continues to push.

In addition to asking the FRA’s administrator to conduct a review of railroad bridges in Buffalo, Schumer said he has also asked CSX to investigate concerns raised by residents over its railroad bridges.

“The people of Buffalo deserve peace of mind knowing that railroad bridges in their communities are safe and structurally sound,” Schumer said.

Local steps

Marton, who was appointed public works commissioner last November, said his engineering staff has started compiling a list of observations regarding the conditions of railroad bridges in the city. Once it is completed, he said, he will contact CSX.

“I know past commissioners have had contact with CSX and I am going to continue that working relationship,” he said.

In 2015, a law was enacted requiring the Federal Railroad Administration to provide elected and appointed officials in state and local governments with a “public version” of annual inspections of railroad bridges, if requested.

The FRA says the information is limited to the date of the last inspection, location and length of the bridge, what feature is crossed by the bridge, railroad contact information and a general statement on the bridge’s condition.

Marton said he intends to request the public version of the inspection on the Buffalo River bridge.

A town supervisor in Monroe County who requested and received a public version of a railroad bridge inspection there described the document as “a piece of crap” in a Rochester Democrat and Chronicle story because the document lacked meaningful information.

The FRA said the law approved by Congress directing the agency to provide public versions of annual railroad bridge inspections to state and local officials “is an acknowledgement that railroad bridge inspection reports are very technical in nature” and that to understand the findings an engineer “would likely need to become familiar with railroad operations.”

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said the railroad bridges in Buffalo are situated in neighborhoods and that their “corrosion and decay” create eyesores that warrant scrutiny.

“Railroads and the agencies that regulate them owe it to the neighborhoods that immediately surround them to verify their safety, and just like with automobile bridges, if improvements need to be made, a corrective action plan should be implemented,” Higgins said.