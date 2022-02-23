Residents complain of noise as North Tonawanda Bitcoin plant tests operations

What one nearby resident described as a "buzzing-humming" noise was among the complaints to North Tonawanda police overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning, as a Bitcoin mining plant began outdoor testing of its equipment.

The Digihost cryptocurrency facility comprises 14 shipping container-sized structures on concrete pads in front of the Fortistar natural gas-burning power plant at 1070 Erie Ave.

"We got numerous calls to the police. I got dozens of emails so far," said Mayor Austin J. Tylec, who sought unsuccessfully to block the project when he was alderman last year.

Fortistar plant manager Dan Rotunno said containers were being tested, and the equipment being used was not in any of the 14 pods constructed in front of the plant. He said the tests were powered by "utility power," not the output from the 55-megawatt power plant.

Tylec said tests will continue "on and off" for the next several weeks.

Rotunno said the power plant has been running at about 50% capacity since January, selling power into the general power grid, not powering Digihost's computers.