Residents complain of noise as North Tonawanda Bitcoin plant tests operations

What one nearby resident described as a "buzzing-humming" noise was among the complaints to North Tonawanda police overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning, as a Bitcoin mining plant began outdoor testing of its equipment.
The Digihost cryptocurrency facility comprises 14 shipping container-sized structures on concrete pads in front of the Fortistar natural gas-burning power plant at 1070 Erie Ave.
"We got numerous calls to the police. I got dozens of emails so far," said Mayor Austin J. Tylec, who sought unsuccessfully to block the project when he was alderman last year.
Fortistar plant manager Dan Rotunno said containers were being tested, and the equipment being used was not in any of the 14 pods constructed in front of the plant. He said the tests were powered by "utility power," not the output from the 55-megawatt power plant.
Tylec said tests will continue "on and off" for the next several weeks.
Rotunno said the power plant has been running at about 50% capacity since January, selling power into the general power grid, not powering Digihost's computers.
"It's not enclosed. That's why the sound is the way it is," Tylec said. "After a few weeks they will begin to run those gray permanent pods. Those are better insulated. They're supposed to be not as loud."
Tylec said the city has a noise ordinance that limits outdoor noise on a site zoned industrial, such as Fortistar, to 65 decibels. Industrial noise on any residential site nearby must not exceed 55 decibels between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Tylec said city building inspector Rob DePaolo received a video Wednesday morning that showed a sound meter reading 63 decibels on the Fortistar property. Tylec said further investigation is planned.
Support Local Journalism
"It's a loud buzzing-humming," said Sil Dan Jr., one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit attempting to invalidate the city's approval of the project, who said he lives two-tenths to three-tenths of a mile away and can hear the noise in his driveway.
Digihost, a Canadian company, has an agreement to buy the Fortistar plant to power the computers that carry out the complex calculations needed for security in transactions involving the digital currency. However, the state Public Service Commission has not yet approved the transaction.
The News requested comment from a Digihost spokeswoman Wednesday morning.
The city Planning Commission approved the project in September, but the Sierra Club and some nearby residents filed a lawsuit in November, attempting to invalidate that approval on the grounds that the process used allegedly violated the city zoning ordinance and the state Environmental Conservation Law.
Although the lawsuit was supplemented Dec. 1 with a request for a preliminary injunction preventing the Digihost plant from operating, there has been no action; in fact, the sides agreed to adjournments in December and January, court records show.
The case was scheduled for argument today before State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita III, but Tuesday afternoon the court postponed that session until next Wednesday.
In a court document filed last week, Assistant City Attorney Nicholas B. Robinson argued that since the lawsuit was filed, Digihost has completed its construction project and therefore the lawsuit is moot.
In a reply memorandum, Richard J. Lippes, attorney for the Sierra Club and the residents, said the use of the buildings can be prevented by the court anyway. Digihost "assumed the risk of such building with full knowledge of the pending motion for preliminary injunction."
As an alderman last August, Tylec sought a moratorium on cryptocurrency facilities in North Tonawanda. However, the Council voted that down, 3-2.
"If we issued that moratorium to begin with and did the proper process, we wouldn't be in this situation. I'm not too happy this morning," Tylec said Wednesday.