The residents of Elmwood Village have lots of reasons to love their neighborhood, from its historic homes and walkability to its proximity to a host of shops and restaurants.

But some residents say their affection is being tested by what they see a growing problem of crime and quality-of-life issues on Elmwood between Lexington Avenue and Summer Street.

Those complaints took center stage during a meeting this week in the Lafayette Presbyterian Church, and they got the attention of a city commissioner, police officials and a Common Council member.

Bill Zimmerman, among other residents, described what he called an "influx of drug dealing" and other unsavory activities taking place at spots along Elmwood. He said that he and his tenants have observed the degradation of the community over a year's time, and that many have become afraid to leave their homes as a result.

Of particular concern to many residents who attended the meeting were one apartment building and a nearby gas station and convenience store.

Kevin Smith, a Lexington Avenue resident since 1982, said it has become unsafe to even walk in front of the building, which he described as having a long and checkered history.

"The particular building that is of concern to us, again, was of concern to us back then in the early '80s. Then, it got better. Then, it got a little worse, but then, it got better. Now, it's as bad as I've seen in my 40 years in living in that house," he said.

According to Cathy Amdur, the city's Commissioner of Permits and Inspection Services, her department started a scheduled inspection of the building this week after obtaining an interior inspection order from a city housing court judge. She said "numerous violations" were found inside the building that the owner will be required to address.

She added that inspectors were able to check some apartments in the building Thursday and will finish inspecting the rest over the next few days.

Niagara Council Member David Rivera, who represents the neighborhood, said he would put the matter of the various neighborhood issues on the agenda for a future Common Council meeting to give residents an opportunity to address city lawmakers about their concerns.

Meanwhile, five Buffalo police officers involved in community policing and who are part of the department's neighborhood engagement team also attended the meeting.

Capt. Tommy Champion said the officers last met with residents Oct. 12, and that some progress has been made in addressing some of their complaints.

"We always stay open-minded to the input that we're getting from the community members, and we always try to make sure we shift different manpower in different ways to try to address whatever the overwhelming complaints are to address citizen needs," Champion said.