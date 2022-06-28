Resident input sought on redrawn maps for boundaries of Council districts

The Buffalo Common Council wants to hear from the public about proposed adjustments to the boundaries of the nine Common Council districts.

“One way or another, the lines are going to move,” said Niagara Council Member David A. Rivera.

The Council will host a public hearing at 5 p.m. today in Council Chambers in City Hall.

Under a redrawn map, the Masten and South districts would be the smallest with 30,268 and 30,160 residents, respectively.

“Masten is essentially the same except now it includes additional streets like Winslow and Webble,” said Masten Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo Sr.

The two largest districts are Ellicott, with 31,879 residents, and Niagara with 32,021.

“I took in some portion of North District, which was a neighborhood that used to be in Niagara,” said Rivera, the council's majority leader.

The portion is near the northern end of Forest Street and includes Pooley Place off West Avenue by Forest, he said.

“It does join the neighborhood,” Rivera said.

The Seneca-Babcock neighborhood is back fully in the Lovejoy District, said Arthur Robinson, president of the Seneca-Babcock Block Club for more than 20 years.

“Twenty years ago, we were in Lovejoy,” he said. “In 2010, they split us in half, half in Fillmore (District) and half in Lovejoy.”

The Common Council has until July 30 to adopt the redrawing of the districts.

Buffalo’s redistricting process started with a nine-member Citizens’ Commission on Reapportionment that was seated earlier this year.

By law, the city must redraw boundaries every 10 years to reflect population changes. Each district must be approximately equal in population.

Buffalo residents can attend in person or virtually via Zoom. To join via Zoom, please contact Council Staff at 716-851-5105 or email email councilstaff@buffalony.gov.

Residents who are unable to attend the hearing can complete a form to have their comments submitted for the public record.

