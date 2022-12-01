 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story topical

Residences and more proposed for mammoth terminal building on Outer Harbor

  • 0
LOCAL TERMINAL A GEE (copy)

Gov. Hochul wants to see residences and other uses at the Terminal A building on the Outer Harbor. A request for proposals was issued for developers on Thursday, Dec. 1. 

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

 

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to see residences  and possible office space, restaurants and cultural attractions developed in the Terminal A building, a former Ford Motor Co. assembly plant, on the Outer Harbor.

The mammoth building sits near an outdoor concert and event space being built in the former Terminal B building.

The Hochul administration today took the first step toward that transformation by issuing a request for proposals for experienced real estate developers interested in buying and transforming the vacant 550,000-square-foot building at 901 Fuhrmann Blvd. along with three adjacent buildings north of Safe Marina Harbor.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Proposals are due March 30.

"Terminal A is a massive vacant structure that has tremendous potential to become a destination that builds on the success of other Outer Harbor improvements," Hochul said in a statement. "Now is the time for Buffalo to take advantage of this unique and historic architectural asset."

People are also reading…

Today's announcement marks the first time a plan calling for possible residences and cultural attractions has been introduced since a more ambitious plan was rescinded in 2014 after community opposition. The Terminal A building is in one of two areas that allow development on the Outer Harbor.  

The last residential proposal for the Outer Harbor was Queen City Landing, a proposed 23-story building where the Freezer Queen building stood south of Terminal A. Developer Gerald Bucheit put the project on hold in 2020. 

Terminal A was built in 1931 and opened in 1938. It was designed by Albert Kahn, a prominent industrial architect. An estimated 2 million Fords were produced in the next 20 years before production ended in 1958, according to a 2015 report by the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

The Niagara Frontier Port Authority acquired Terminal A in 1962 and it was used for many years by the Port of Buffalo.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The world's most expensive cities to live in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News