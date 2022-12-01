Residences and more proposed for mammoth terminal building on Outer Harbor

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to see residences and possible office space, restaurants and cultural attractions developed in the Terminal A building, a former Ford Motor Co. assembly plant, on the Outer Harbor.

The mammoth building sits near an outdoor concert and event space being built in the former Terminal B building.

The Hochul administration today took the first step toward that transformation by issuing a request for proposals for experienced real estate developers interested in buying and transforming the vacant 550,000-square-foot building at 901 Fuhrmann Blvd. along with three adjacent buildings north of Safe Marina Harbor.

Proposals are due March 30.

"Terminal A is a massive vacant structure that has tremendous potential to become a destination that builds on the success of other Outer Harbor improvements," Hochul said in a statement. "Now is the time for Buffalo to take advantage of this unique and historic architectural asset."

Today's announcement marks the first time a plan calling for possible residences and cultural attractions has been introduced since a more ambitious plan was rescinded in 2014 after community opposition. The Terminal A building is in one of two areas that allow development on the Outer Harbor.

The last residential proposal for the Outer Harbor was Queen City Landing, a proposed 23-story building where the Freezer Queen building stood south of Terminal A. Developer Gerald Bucheit put the project on hold in 2020.

Terminal A was built in 1931 and opened in 1938. It was designed by Albert Kahn, a prominent industrial architect. An estimated 2 million Fords were produced in the next 20 years before production ended in 1958, according to a 2015 report by the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

The Niagara Frontier Port Authority acquired Terminal A in 1962 and it was used for many years by the Port of Buffalo.