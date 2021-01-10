Residence Inn Buffalo Amherst gets new owner, new future as apartments

Another local hotel has bitten the dust – but not because of Covid-19.
After 34 years, the Residence Inn Buffalo Amherst is now closed to guests, pending its sale later this month to a Utah commercial real estate developer that plans to convert it into residential apartments.
That's part of a new strategy by the buyer, Provo-based PEG Cos., to address the nation's housing affordability crisis by acquiring and redeveloping discounted extended-stay hotels into workforce housing.
Longtime owner Rockgate Hospitality Group, of Overland Park, Kan., is selling the 112-room extended-stay hotel, which has faced declining revenues and profits for several years, and was at risk of foreclosure in 2019, although no legal action had begun.
The purchase price was not disclosed but the deal has been pending since last April. It's one of four such long-term hotels that PEG is buying, including three others in Rockgate's hometown, in Orlando and in Austin, Texas.
Located at 100 Maple Ave., near the University at Buffalo's North Campus, the Residence Inn complex was built by Rockgate in 1986 and renovated in 2011. Amenities include a guestroom kitchen, lobby and a clubhouse with a pool. The Marriott brand has already been removed from the property.
But it won't stay vacant for long. PEG officials hope to close on the purchase as soon as next week, and can start to lease the units immediately for short-term rentals, even as renovations get underway "pretty darn soon," said Soren Halladay, PEG's chief investment officer.
That's because the rooms or suites are already set up perfectly for apartments, and have fully equipped kitchens with stovetop ovens, microwaves, refrigerators and dishwashers. The company will add washers and dryers as well.
PEG still plans to spend $3 million to $4 million to upgrade the complex – including the exterior and the clubhouse, as well as landscaping – to create a "solid, highly desirable Class B living location," but no demolition will be needed, Halladay said. And as the renovations progress through the building, the initial tenants will move from the old to the new units.
About three-fourths of the rooms will be studio apartments of just under 500 square feet, while the remaining larger suites will become loft-style apartments, with a full bedroom and bathroom, a family room and a kitchen, and then stairs leading up to a loft area that can be used as an office or a second bedroom, with another bathroom.
The company may also keep some of the former hotel furniture or bring in furniture from other locations, allowing it to offer furnished units for lease. "We are close to the university and there might be a need for students there," Halladay said. "Our property is going to have some of the best amenities around."
Founded in 2003 by Cameron Gunter, PEG is a full-service commercial real estate investment, development and asset management firm, and one of the fastest-growing such companies in the Western United States.
But the new Aria Lofts on Maple will be its first in New York. "We would love to find opportunities to expand in that area," Halladay said.
Hotels and other hospitality-related businesses nationwide have been suffering the brunt of the impact from the pandemic and resulting in shutdowns of business activity, as most travel, dining and entertainment screeched to a halt last March and has been slow to revive. Many hotels and restaurants are closed or just barely eking by, relying on government support to offset the substantial expenses and losses they've faced.
Scott Piper, the general manager of the former Amherst hotel, acknowledged that the Residence Inn "did suffer revenue loss due to the coronavirus," but said the closure and sale were not related to the pandemic. According to commercial real estate research firm Trepp LLC, Rockgate and PEG had already signed a letter-of-intent by January 2020, which means talks were already underway in 2019.
Indeed, according to Trepp, the Residence Inn's struggles predated the arrival of Covid-19. Rockgate borrowed $7.4 million from Goldman Sachs in 2012 to pay for the renovations, but the mortgage has been on the servicer's "watch list" since 2014, as occupancy dipped and room revenues fell, cutting into the company's ability to make its loan payments. It was transferred to the special servicer, Rialto Capital Advisors, in May 2019 because of "imminent default," and Rockgate was negotiating a "deed-in-lieu-of-foreclosure" last year when PEG made its offer.