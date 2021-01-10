Residence Inn Buffalo Amherst gets new owner, new future as apartments

That's because the rooms or suites are already set up perfectly for apartments, and have fully equipped kitchens with stovetop ovens, microwaves, refrigerators and dishwashers. The company will add washers and dryers as well.

PEG still plans to spend $3 million to $4 million to upgrade the complex – including the exterior and the clubhouse, as well as landscaping – to create a "solid, highly desirable Class B living location," but no demolition will be needed, Halladay said. And as the renovations progress through the building, the initial tenants will move from the old to the new units.

About three-fourths of the rooms will be studio apartments of just under 500 square feet, while the remaining larger suites will become loft-style apartments, with a full bedroom and bathroom, a family room and a kitchen, and then stairs leading up to a loft area that can be used as an office or a second bedroom, with another bathroom.

The company may also keep some of the former hotel furniture or bring in furniture from other locations, allowing it to offer furnished units for lease. "We are close to the university and there might be a need for students there," Halladay said. "Our property is going to have some of the best amenities around."