Researchers tackle the case of the woman who once owned Niagara Falls

Burrall had sought to have her sister committed as early as March 1885, when they were both living in England. Jane fled back to the United States to escape the clutches of the Lunacy Commissioners of England, who had come to her home to question her.

Bacon's research establishes that in the 19th century, women had no legal rights to speak of and could be institutionalized without legal recourse by men who stood to benefit from that action in some way, either personally or economically.

According to a court transcript cited in Bacon's thesis, a juror asked the judge if they could rule that Porter had "melancholia" and could not handle her finances alone, but that she was not insane.

"The judge replied that they could not," Bacon wrote. "As a result, the all-male jury declared Porter a lunatic. Their decision cost Porter her independence. She lost complete control not only of her assets, but also of her own life."

She was sent to a sanitarium.