Researchers tackle the case of the woman who once owned Niagara Falls

Jane A. Porter should have been rich. Her name should be known around the world.
After all, she was a part-owner of Niagara Falls before New York State bought the cataract to create the nation's first state park in 1885.
Dating back decades, the Porter family, which owned Goat Island and the land bordering the falls on the mainland, had charged admission to see the waterfall.
The state paid the Porters $525,000 in 1885, which is the equivalent of more than $15.3 million today. One-quarter of that was Jane's.
But instead of living a life of luxury, Jane Porter was found insane by a jury, committed to a sanitarium, and lost control of her massive estate thanks to the machinations of her sister, the laws of the day and a lawyer who thought he would cash in from his investment in the earliest efforts to harness the falls to generate electricity.
Aside from a handful of newspaper clippings at the time, Jane Porter's story was largely lost to history.
But the facts were preserved all along, hidden in a wooden chest in the basement of the Niagara County Courthouse. Now, the sad story of a woman who once owned a world wonder, only to lose everything, is being told anew.
After the chest was found, it took years to decipher the documents inside, many of which were rolled up and had become stuck to each other over the years.
In 2011, The Buffalo News reported on the discovery and early efforts to tell Porter's story.
Now, researchers have read the documents that hadn't been unrolled 11 years ago and have told a more detailed and corrected version of what happened to her.
Christine L. Bacon, an attorney who works as director of education and development for the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, wrote her master's thesis at Niagara University on the Porter case in 2017.
After that, Bacon stayed on the case and plans to expand her findings into a book.
"That estate included the lands taken for the Niagara Reservation, but it was much bigger than that," Bacon said. "And, perhaps even more alarmingly, she lost control of her person as well. Like Britney Spears, a conservator was appointed to control both her money and her person."
That conservator, attorney Benjamin Flagler, at one point doled out an allowance of $100 a month to Porter. He controlled the estate until he died in 1900. Porter died in 1907.
Flagler was one of the investors in a company that sought to dig a tunnel under what is now the City of Niagara Falls to divert Niagara River water to a yet-to-be-constructed power plant.
Many of the investors also were members of the Free Niagara movement that agitated for a state park, Bacon's thesis points out. Gaining effective control of Porter's property would help them execute the tunnel-digging plan.
Elena S. Guy, another researcher, has acquired some letters sent in the 1880s to Jane Porter and Augustus Porter Barnard regarding the state legislation creating the Niagara Reservation.
Guy, who holds a doctorate in education, published the letters in "The HourClass Approach to Classroom Instruction," a book about using old letters to help teach reading comprehension in schools.
She devotes a chapter to the Porter case and letters from the maternal side of her family, which tend to confirm Bacon's research.
Bacon plowed through the contents of a wooden case with Jane Porter's name on it, which was discovered in the Courthouse basement by then-Deputy County Clerk Wendy Roberson in 1996.
The box ended up as an end table in the County Legislature chairman's office, but its contents went to the County Historian's Office.
It was at a loss on how to access their secrets until 2010, when Jason R. Dodson, a University at Buffalo graduate student working as an intern, developed a method of exposing the documents to hot water vapor and making it possible to unstick the rolled-up papers without damaging them.
When Bacon came along a few years later, she was able to place them in order and understand their complexities.
"It takes a certain mindset to understand all that, and she was uniquely qualified," County Historian Catherine L. Emerson said.
Porter lost control of her property and of herself in a courtroom in the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport on Oct. 4, 1886.
A jury of 22 men was convened for a "lunacy hearing" at which Porter testified that she had been sad since 1880 and wanted help in managing her financial affairs, but she declared repeatedly that she was not insane.
Some doctors testified otherwise, including one who was the brother-in-law of Jane's sister, Frederica Sarah Burrall. The sisters were the granddaughters of Augustus Porter, one of the early settlers of Niagara Falls and the man who obtained control of the area around the cataract in the early 19th century – by pulling legal strings and evicting a farmer, Bacon's thesis says.
Burrall had sought to have her sister committed as early as March 1885, when they were both living in England. Jane fled back to the United States to escape the clutches of the Lunacy Commissioners of England, who had come to her home to question her.
Bacon's research establishes that in the 19th century, women had no legal rights to speak of and could be institutionalized without legal recourse by men who stood to benefit from that action in some way, either personally or economically.
According to a court transcript cited in Bacon's thesis, a juror asked the judge if they could rule that Porter had "melancholia" and could not handle her finances alone, but that she was not insane.
"The judge replied that they could not," Bacon wrote. "As a result, the all-male jury declared Porter a lunatic. Their decision cost Porter her independence. She lost complete control not only of her assets, but also of her own life."
She was sent to a sanitarium.
"Although my thesis suggests this sanitarium was a poor choice, I now understand from family correspondence that it may actually have been family members sympathetic to Jane who suggested this as a good place for Jane to recoup from the ordeal of the lunacy trial," Bacon said.
Burrall had started the whole circus by petitioning the court to have her sister declared a lunatic, but she told the New York Times in 1887 that she resisted efforts by other Porter heirs to sell the land around the falls to the state.
Burrall also said she and Jane were involved in a lawsuit over ownership of other land they jointly owned, both near the falls and in the Town of Niagara, and Burrall accused Porter's lawyer of conspiring to gain control of that property.
Jane Porter had given her power of attorney to that lawyer, her cousin Augustus Porter Barnard, in 1885. He tried a lawsuit to split up the sisters' interest in the disputed property, but Burrall got the case dismissed after she presented doctors' affidavits that Jane was insane before she granted power of attorney to Barnard.
The Barnard side of the family may have tried to protect Jane Porter and her interests, Bacon suggested.
"It's a story that needs to be told," Emerson said. "It sheds an interesting light on the Niagara Reservation."