Researchers almost certain Omicron variant is in WNY, should know for sure next week

“It's just a matter of time to see it in more widespread regions of the state,” Surtees said.

As frustration mounts, Hochul urges masks and vaccines, warns of 'rough ride' with Covid “This is a crisis. This is a health care crisis and people are going to die. If people had gotten vaccinated when we asked them to, and got the booster shots, I wouldn’t have had to put in place a mask mandate," Hochul said.

UB GEM researchers could sequence about 1% of test results in the region for more than a year. Those tests were gathered mostly in Erie and Niagara counties. Capacity has grown to 5% since summer and now includes samples from more hospitals, labs and drive-through testing sites across the region, better representing what is going on throughout Western New York.

Surtees expressed concerns about the breathtaking speed with which the Omicron variant is spreading, as well as its ability to overcome at least some of the immune response built up by those who have been vaccinated against or infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Early indications are that immunity has waned for many of those vaccinated more than five months ago, she said, and that only one monoclonal antibody treatment on the market – sotrovimab – has so far been shown to diminish its infectious power for those who get troubling Covid-19 symptoms. The treatments were paused to U.S. states after Thanksgiving and stockpiled amid concerns about Omicron spread.

“If you're going to be getting together with friends and family, you should get a rapid test immediately before, because you can go from asymptomatic to symptomatic and from negative to positive relatively quickly," Surtees said, a stance echoed by the state Health Department. "And you don't want to bring the virus into other people. So get vaccinated and boosted, wear masks and get tested before you go to any kind of indoor gathering with other people. And ask other people to do the same.”

