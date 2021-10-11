Rescuers conduct 'exhaustive' search for boy, 15, swept into Niagara River

Police and rescue crews have conducted an extensive search for a teenager who fell into the Niagara River at Whirlpool State Park while fishing Monday with his father, according to State Park Police.

Park Police say they responded to the Lower Gorge Trail at the park at about 11:15 a.m. after receiving word that a 15-year-old boy had gone into the river from the American side in the area beneath the Whirlpool Aero Car, just north of Niagara Falls, and had not resurfaced.

Park Police Capt. Christopher Rola said his father called 911 to report the accident. Witnesses last saw the teen moving downriver through the strong, churning current, Rola said.

Park Police then coordinated an "exhaustive" search from the shoreline, in the air and on the water that was joined by the Niagara Falls Fire Department, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, State Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours and Canadian Park Police.

The initial search was unsuccessful, Park Police reported in a statement, but their efforts continued Monday afternoon.

Rola said police would call off the multi-agency search at dusk Monday but would resume their attempts to find the teen Tuesday morning.

