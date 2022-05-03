Rescue team prepares to remove a 3,500-pound problem from the brink of Niagara Falls

In February 2019, a powerful winter storm with wind gusts of more than 70 mph toppled trees, knocked out the electricity for thousands and ripped apart the ice boom that stretches across Lake Erie near the Peace Bridge to prevent ice from flowing into the Niagara River.

At least three 30-foot long metal pontoons broke free from the boom. One ended up near Niawanda Park in the City of Tonawanda. One went over the American Falls.

A third wound up stuck in the rapids off of Bird Island, a little over 100 yards from the brink of the Bridal Veil Falls in Niagara Falls State Park.

Wednesday, if all goes according to plan, a massive Chinook New York Army National Guard helicopter is scheduled to fly in from Rochester and lift the stranded pontoon out of the river.

On Tuesday, the Niagara Falls State Parks Police Swiftwater Rescue Team was tasked with getting the pontoon and the area around it ready for the next day's operation. They will be back in the water Wednesday – to hook up the pontoon to the lines lowered from the helicopter and then untether it from where it has been anchored for the last three years.

"It needs to get removed because its close to the brink of the Bridal Veil Falls," Parks Police Capt. Christopher Rola said. "Underneath that is the Cave of the Winds attraction, so if it went over there, that would be catastrophic. It's not a little stick out there. It's a 3,500-pound piece of steel. It could do a lot of damage."

Tuesday morning, the Swiftwater Rescue Team, dressed in bright orange and yellow wet suits and carrying bags of gear, set up at a tiny nameless island off of Luna Island. They strung two sets of ropes between the islands, one to tether the team members and a second safety rope down stream that the team members call a "shower curtain."

"In case anyone were to pop loose from the other rope, they can grab on to that one and we can yank them out from there," explained Travis Saturley, a supervisor and Cave of the Winds deck builder, who was on hand to help with Tuesday's mission.

Three of the team members waded through the rapids, tethered to the ropes as the other members watched over them, ready to jump into action if something went amiss.

The team members checked the pontoon and the area around it for any possible issues that could arise before the helicopter was hovering above. They looked for branches, roots or other debris and also for any problems with the pontoon itself, Lt. Brian Russell said.

"They're going to check that the two hooks on the top of it are structurally good to go for the Chinook helicopter," he said "and to inspect the anchor line – which has kept the pontoon from floating away from its current location. They're going to make sure there are no issues with that."

The team members working on the pontoon reported back to the rest of team via radio.

It was good news:

"They said everything is clear and it should be easily removed," Russell said.

They still had to get back to land. One by one, the team members entered the water, fighting against the fierce current that pulled the rope taught. Sometimes, they could walk on top of a shelf of rock with just a few inches of water at their feet. At other points, the water was waist deep, and the team members slowly pushed their way through it.

A couple of minutes after climbing back onto land, Officer Scott Durham seemed remarkably calm for just having completed a death-defying feat. With water dripping from his orange and black wet suit, he confirmed that he and his fellow team members didn't run into any problems, save for the angry honks from a mother goose nesting nearby with her babies.

Durham has been a parks police officer for more than 20 years, but, he said, he still took a moment Tuesday to take in the extraordinary view of the water going over the edge of the falls – while standing in the powerful currents.

"There's not a lot of people who get to see it like this," he said.

