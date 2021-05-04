Republicans to target Rep. Brian Higgins in 2022, with eye toward reapportioned seat

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Republicans are on offense all across the country,” Emmer said. “Every House Democrat is facing an uphill battle having to defend their toxic socialist agenda that prioritizes trillion-dollar tax hikes on the middle class, opens our borders, closes our schools and defunds the police.”

President Biden, a Democrat, is proposing tax hikes only on corporations and families that earn more than $400,000 a year. In addition, Biden's proposals – which the Democratic Congress is largely following – do not call for closing schools or defunding the police. However, Biden's more welcoming attitude toward immigration may have contributed to the surge of undocumented immigrants at the southern border.

While Republicans are expected to use such attack lines against Democrats nationwide, it came as a surprise that they would do so against Higgins, a Democrat who has kept his focus on locally oriented issues such as rebuilding Buffalo's waterfront and reopening the Canadian border.

Higgins' local focus has paid off for him in the past. His margin of victory in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 exceeded that of the Democratic Party's presidential candidate in his district in each of those years. That's typically seen as a sign of a local politician's strength.