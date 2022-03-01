Republicans name Alison Esposito, former NYPD command officer, as Zeldin running mate

GARDEN CITY – New York Republicans today designated Alison Esposito, a former NYPD deputy inspector, as their candidate for lieutenant governor, setting up a major contrast with incumbent Brian Benjamin whom they label a "poster child" for defunding police.

Esposito was unanimously backed by delegates to the Republican State Convention at the Garden City Hotel, and immediately set the tone for her campaign as running mate with Rep. Lee Zeldin of Suffolk County, expected to be endorsed later today. She told the convention this morning that her focus will be on repealing new and liberalized bail laws while supporting police efforts across the state.

She sprinkled several phrases key like "back the blue" throughout her speech, adding she will join Zeldin in fighting crime while lambasting Democrats despite rising crime rates and several cases capturing media attention, especially in the New York City subway. And she criticized a "false narrative that has turned cops into enemies."

"It stops now," she said.

Esposito called for criminals to be held accountable and for Albany to roll back new laws passed under total Democratic rule.